Roaring New Business--Amidst Covid-19--Created In Just Six Weeks by Neophyte Direct Marketer!

As Robert tells it, his world— Small World Seafood —was turned topsy-turvy one day in early March. He had amassed a large inventory of fresh fish ordered by his clients who were expecting to feed the usual crowds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Suddenly the Coronavirus-19 catastrophe hit that Monday and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney ordered the closing of all restaurants, leaving Robert high and dry.

Not willing to simply throw out his stores of splendid seafood, Robert went to the email list of Fairmount area neighbors with this offer:

Don't let my wonderful fresh mussels, scallops and salmon go to waste. Take them FREE! I can't deliver house-to-house, but my truck will be parked on the corner of Woodstock Street from 2:00 to 3:30 where you can pick up your free fish.

Robert not only got a bunch of takers, but also email requests and phone orders asking if they could buy other fish—say swordfish or shrimp. The available swordfish was not top quality that week, but he could get great shrimp, frozen cod and marvelous canned crabmeat from East Coast waters. Plus branzino from Greece. He got 28 customers for free fish as well as some paid orders.

The Word-of-mouth Miracle.

Over the next few weeks people all over center city heard about the new service—absolutely fresh seafood available for pick-up right in their neighborhood. They tried it, loved it and not only became regulars but told their friends and family around town. In the next few weeks the email list expanded exponentially. At last count he has an email list of 3,000 customers that generates roughly 300 orders a day. With more come!

