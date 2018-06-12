Roaring Springs Splashes Into ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Roaring Springs will allow guests of all ages to discover a hidden part of Florida full of unexpected adventure and thrills. Explorers will board a boat and gently drift along a crystal-clear spring surrounded by native landscape and wildlife. The journey takes a sudden turn when the elevation drops. Guests will feel a rush of adrenaline as they experience a 3-story splashdown. The less adventurous can also revel in a rip-roaring splash on Lookout Landing, the bridge overseeing the attraction.

The journey continues as guests get back to nature and see a hidden part of Florida that remains untouched - a Florida that requires no filter. The area will combine old Florida charm with a nod to the original Florida way of life. Explorers will catch a glimpse of black bears, alligators, panthers, Key deer and other native species as they trek along the winding Florida Trail.

Roaring Springs is a welcome and refreshing escape for the entire family from the Florida heat. The attraction is also the Zoo's largest expansion in ten years.

"Part of our mission is to create exceptional, personalized experiences that connect people with wildlife and each other in fun, immersive ways," said the Zoo's CEO, Joe Couceiro. "Roaring Springs will provide thrills for guests while the continued transformation of the Florida Region improves the Zoo's capacity to rescue threatened native wildlife throughout the state. With these enhancements, the evolution of the Zoo continues and gives our guests reasons to keep coming back."

The water adventure is set within the town of Roaring Springs featuring a traditional Country Store with Florida souvenirs and local novelties. Joe's Diner serves classic Florida favorites, including adult beverages and food options - from conch fritters to fish tacos to frozen rum drinks. Adults can indulge in these treats while kids enjoy the town's new play area.

The Zoo's family membership continues to provide Tampa's best values for the whole family for an entire year including previewing Roaring Springs, unlimited admission to the zoo, and all seasonal events for 12 full months from the date of purchase.

Guests who purchase memberships or admissions to the Zoo are helping support the Zoo's mission to protect and preserve wildlife. For more information on ticket pricing and benefits visit the website at zootampa.org/tickets.

Roaring Springs is made possible thanks to Pinch A Penny, Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and FDOT.

Photos and video: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kal3k4jujhochs6/AAAej-iXdSdgDrCPUboeXbpia?dl=0

CONTACT: ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Andrea Alava, Andrea.Alava@ZooTampa.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roaring-springs-splashes-into-zootampa-at-lowry-park-300665121.html

SOURCE ZooTampa at Lowry Park