ROAS Suite Launches Ai Ad Platform For Ecommerce: Video Creatives For $2

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAS Suite today launched its AI ad creation platform worldwide, enabling ecommerce brands to generate production-ready video ads for under $2 and image ads for $0.40—a fraction of traditional creative production costs.

The platform requires only a store URL to produce structured ad variants for Meta and YouTube, eliminating the need for prompts, scripting expertise, or copywriting skills.

ROAS Suite's proprietary URL-to-Ad Creative Coverage Method automatically transforms a single store URL into hundreds of structured video and image ads, eliminating the need for manual briefs or prompts. The ROAS Suite platform analyzes brand data to construct detailed Customer Avatars, identifying unique psychological triggers and buying motivations to ensure every generated ad targets a specific audience segment.

As customer acquisition costs climb, brands must test dozens of creatives weekly to combat ad fatigue. ROAS Suite automates this volume at scale.

"Performance platforms reward creative volume, but most teams can't produce it fast enough," said Charles Ryder, founder of ROAS Suite and ecommerce veteran with over $15 million in paid social sales. "I've spent $25,000 on agencies to produce what our platform generates for under $100. The economics of creative production needed to fundamentally change."

Unlike generic AI tools, ROAS Suite analyzes a brand's complete storefront—extracting logos, fonts, color palettes, product catalog data, and market positioning—to build brand-specific creative systems. The platform then generates complete ad assets tailored to different customer segments and funnel stages using proven direct-response frameworks.

Key capabilities:

Production speed: Hundreds of ad variations in minutes





Cost structure: Video ads under $2, images under $0.40





Zero prompting: No AI expertise required





Brand consistency: Automatically maintains visual identity and messaging





Automatically maintains visual identity and messaging Segmented output: Variants for different customer personas and funnel stages

Beta access launches today at https://roassuite.com with a 7-day free trial including 500 credits—enough to produce 50 video ads or 250 image ads.

About ROAS Suite: ROAS Suite is an AI ad production platform built for ecommerce brands scaling creative testing across Meta and YouTube. The platform converts store URLs into structured, on-brand video and image ads, enabling teams to increase testing velocity without expanding creative budgets or headcount. Learn more at https://roassuite.com.

Media Contact: Media Relations [email protected] 757-767-4147

