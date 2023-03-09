Roast and ground coffee market size to grow by USD 27.84 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising popularity of coffee among millennials - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global roast and ground coffee market size is estimated to grow by USD 27.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising popularity of coffee among millennials. The demand for high-quality and specialized coffee products, such as roast and ground coffee is increasing among the young population, especially among the Millennials. The Millennial population is more likely to spend on premium products and is keen to experiment with new drink types, brands, and flavors. Hence, vendors offer a variety of products to appeal to this population group. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (coffee pods and coffee beans/ robusta coffee/ espresso-based beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the coffee pods segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by product innovations such as the introduction of new flavors by vendors. Other factors influencing the growth of the segment include rapid urbanization, increasing out-of-home coffee-consuming population, and rising e-commerce retail sales.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global roast and ground coffee market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global roast and ground coffee market.

Europe will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to numerous regional and a few global vendors such as Bewleys Tea and Coffee, UCC Coffee, and others. In addition, the establishment of new coffee shops and rising household expenditure on F&B products are driving the growth of the roast and ground coffee market in Europe .

Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market – Market Dynamics

Key trend influencing growth

The rising demand for organic roast and ground coffee is the key trend in the market.

Consumers are increasing their preference for organic F&B products as they are healthy and environmentally friendly.

Growing consumer awareness has encouraged many vendors to offer an extensive range of organic coffee products.

Product offerings such as organic coffee, shade-grown coffee, and fair-traded coffee products are satisfying customer interests such as sustainability and ethical reasons.

Major challenge affecting growth

Volatility in the prices of coffee is a major challenge affecting market growth.

The growing scarcity of fertilizers, high energy prices, high production costs, and other negative impacts of the Russia - Ukraine war has adversely affected the prices of coffee.

The prices of coffee are also affected by factors such as the disparity in demand and supply, low production, natural calamities, unfavorable weather conditions, unpredictable rainfall, and rising labor costs.

The uncertainty in the prices of coffee is affecting the profit margins of vendors as well as the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this roast and ground coffee market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the roast and ground coffee market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the roast and ground coffee market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the roast and ground coffee market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of roast and ground coffee market vendors

Related Reports:

The cold brew coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 439.93 million. The increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the surging demand for substitute products may impede the market growth.

The coffee pods market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,996.33 million. The convenience of using coffee pods is notable driving the market growth, although factors such as the high price of coffee pods and availability of cheaper substitutes may impede the market growth.

Roast and Ground Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.74 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries Ethiopia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, and Colombia, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bewleys Tea and Coffee, Colcafe Industria Colombiana de Cafe, Death Wish Coffee Co., Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC, Graffeo Coffee, Haco Asia Pacific, Hawaii Coffee Co., JDE PEETs NV, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Paulig Ltd., Strauss Group Ltd., The Folger Coffee Co., The J.M Smucker Co., Trung Nguyen Legend Corp., UCC Coffee UK Ireland Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

