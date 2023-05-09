Rob Adcock Tops One Million in Album Sales!

The album 'Legend' has achieved sales of over one million (on April 24th 2023) – counting digital album sales plus on-demand audio and/or video song streams at a formula of 100 streams being equivalent to one download (a 1:100 ratio). RIAA®/G&P Program issues final accounting reviews on awards.

After releasing new official music videos for "Love Gone Bad" and "Ride" in April, "Legend" is released as both a Official Music Video single and upcoming motion picture soundtrack material for a rehashed Warner Brothers/DC project.



An official fan club, "iRobForce" has been established to give updates on all things "Rob". Tour information is expected to be announced later this year in support of the current Album 'Legend' and an expected unnamed release for 2023.



