Rob Albert appointed Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun of America Inc.

News provided by

B. Braun Medical Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

He will assume responsibility for B. Braun of America and all its subsidiaries in North America

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of B. Braun of America Inc. ("B. Braun of America") announced today that they have appointed Rob Albert as Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun of America, succeeding Jean-Claude Dubacher who is taking on global management responsibilities, while remaining Chairman of the Board of B. Braun of America. Albert's appointment will be effective April 1, 2024.

Continue Reading
Rob Albert
Rob Albert

Albert joined the company in 1984 as a manufacturing supervisor in operations. In his nearly 40 years with the organization, he has held roles in Operations, Sales and Marketing. He has served as Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of B. Braun of America's subsidiary, B. Braun Medical Inc., since 2012.

"I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead B. Braun of America and continue the transformation journey we began three years ago," said Albert. "I want to thank Jean-Claude for his outstanding leadership and confidence in me. I'm excited about the road ahead because we have the strongest team in the industry and, thanks to the investments we have made, are positioned to be the partner of choice for America's top healthcare systems."

Throughout his career, Albert has been active in both industry and community leadership roles. He is currently on the Board of Directors of the Association for Accessible Medicines and the Chairman of the Foundation Board of Northampton Community College. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Marketing from Clarion University.

"As I assume my new global role in the B. Braun organization, I could not be more confident that we have selected the right person to lead B. Braun of America," said Dubacher. "Rob's business knowledge, innovative mindset, industry leadership and passion for people are unmatched. Under his leadership, B. Braun will continue making a lasting difference for the millions of patients and providers who depend on our products and services."

About B. Braun 

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.

Also from this source

B. Braun Launches the CARESITE Micro™ Luer Access Device and Extension Sets

B. Braun Launches the CARESITE Micro™ Luer Access Device and Extension Sets

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of its new CARESITE Micro™ Luer...
Jean-Claude Dubacher appointed to the Executive Board of B. Braun SE

Jean-Claude Dubacher appointed to the Executive Board of B. Braun SE

At its meeting on December 12, the Supervisory Board of B. Braun SE appointed Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher as a member of the Executive Board of B. Braun ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.