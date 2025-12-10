Rob and Karen Hale make the largest gift in Boston Children's Hospital history to transform pediatric behavioral health

BOSTON,/PRNewswire/ — Boston Children's Hospital today announced a gift of $100 million from Rob and Karen Hale—the largest in the hospital's history—to transform the future of pediatric behavioral health care.

The Hale family's extraordinary generosity will enable Boston Children's to reimagine how mental and behavioral health care is delivered to children and families—bringing together critical research, prevention, treatment, community support, and a state-of-the-art new facility. This new, integrated model for behavioral health care will shift how children are treated in Boston and around the world.

"This gift is nothing short of transformational," said Kevin B. Churchwell, MD, CEO of Boston Children's Hospital. "It reflects extraordinary compassion and a shared belief that every child deserves not only physical health but also mental wellness. Thank you to Rob and Karen Hale for their tremendous philanthropic leadership and commitment to create a world where our children are our most important investment."

This gift will name a signature building in Brighton on the campus of Franciscan Children's, which became part of the Boston Children's health system in 2023. The campus will expand inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and rehabilitation services and support groundbreaking research that informs our understanding of the complex roots of behavioral health challenges. It will also enable Boston Children's to train more clinicians, strengthen community partnerships, and ensure that mental health care is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of pediatric medicine.

"Every day, we see the courage of children who are struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges—and the love of the families who stand beside them," said Stacy Drury, MD, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Boston Children's Hospital. "Karen and Rob Hale's incredible gift will help us meet those families with the care, compassion, and innovation they deserve. It will allow us to heal in ways that were never before thought possible."

"Boston Children's is the best in the world, and that's what's needed to turn the tide on mental health for kids everywhere and for the generations to come," said Rob Hale. "We are proud to stand with Boston Children's in this critical moment so all children and families can feel supported, understood, and hopeful about the future," said Karen Hale.

About Boston Children's Hospital:

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is a pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, Boston Children's has led the way in life-changing pediatric innovation since its founding in 1869. Today, 6,500 researchers and scientific staff, including 14 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 37 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 13 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators across ~1M square feet of lab space comprise the research community. From bench to bedside, scientists work on preventing, treating, and curing diseases that impact both children and adults, no matter how rare or complex the condition. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 491-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care.

With nine satellite locations and the Martha Elliot Health Center, Boston Children's also provides 24/7 pediatric care at five hospitals including Beverly Hospital, Winchester Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, South Shore Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital.

Boston Children's also includes: Affiliation with Franciscan Children's Hospital, including 112 beds and 700+ employees; Boston Children's Primary Care Alliance, a robust network of 33 pediatric practices serving patients and families throughout Massachusetts; The Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Boston Children's Hospital (PPOC) with more than 400 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants devoted exclusively to pediatric primary care, in close collaboration with subspecialists at Boston Children's in more than 90 locations throughout Massachusetts; Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) which is the largest pediatric multispecialty group in New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut, including nearly 300 clinicians in more than 60 locations.

