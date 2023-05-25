Rob Ballew Announced as New SVP, Investor Relations

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet") (NYSE:SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced today that Rob Ballew has been named SVP, Investor Relations effective May 30, 2023. Ballew will report to Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer. In his new role, Ballew will be responsible for communicating Signet's strategic priorities, growth plans and financial performance to the investment and financial community.

"Rob brings over 20 years of experience leading Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations programs to this role, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to strengthen and elevate our relationships with the investment community," said Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer, Signet Jewelers.

Ballew's experience includes Krispy Kreme, Inc., Extended Stay America, and The Fresh Market, Inc. where he provided leadership for finance and investor relations teams.

"I am excited to join the Signet team," Ballew said. "Signet is a world-class organization with a meaningful purpose, a commitment to sustainability, and a strong culture. I have followed the company's transformation journey and believe in the upside potential of Signet. I look forward to engaging with and driving more value for our shareholders."

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for four consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, JamesAllen.com, Blue Nile, Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com.

See also www.kay.com www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.bluenile.com www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, and www.rocksbox.com

Investors:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Colleen Rooney

Chief Communications & ESG Officer

+1 330 668 5932

[email protected]

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.