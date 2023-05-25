Rob Ballew Announced as New SVP, Investor Relations

News provided by

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

25 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet") (NYSE:SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced today that Rob Ballew has been named SVP, Investor Relations effective May 30, 2023.  Ballew will report to Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer. In his new role, Ballew will be responsible for communicating Signet's strategic priorities, growth plans and financial performance to the investment and financial community.

"Rob brings over 20 years of experience leading Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations programs to this role, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to strengthen and elevate our relationships with the investment community," said Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer, Signet Jewelers.   

Ballew's experience includes Krispy Kreme, Inc., Extended Stay America, and The Fresh Market, Inc. where he provided leadership for finance and investor relations teams.

"I am excited to join the Signet team," Ballew said. "Signet is a world-class organization with a meaningful purpose, a commitment to sustainability, and a strong culture. I have followed the company's transformation journey and believe in the upside potential of Signet. I look forward to engaging with and driving more value for our shareholders."

About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for four consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, JamesAllen.com, Blue Nile, Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox.  Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com.

See also www.kay.com  www.zales.comwww.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.bluenile.com www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, and www.rocksbox.com

Investors:
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer                 
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Also from this source

SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Signet Jewelers Presents Check Totaling Nearly $8.2 Million to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.