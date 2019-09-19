Rob Bridges joins Avison Young as Principal and Vice-President of Property Management, Texas

Highly regarded industry veteran will lead

firm's real estate management services across Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Randel Waites, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director, U.S. Real Estate Management Services, announced today the strategic hiring of highly regarded commercial real estate industry veteran Rob Bridges.

Effective immediately, Bridges becomes a Principal of Avison Young and Vice-President of Property Management, Texas. In this newly created role, Bridges will develop a Texas property management service line spanning office, industrial and retail assets, and grow the firm's overall property management business across the Houston, Dallas and Austin markets. He will be based in Avison Young's Houston office.

Bridges brings 31 years of commercial real estate industry experience to Avison Young, most recently as the executive managing director and leader of national asset services at Transwestern in Houston, where he oversaw more than 235 million square feet (msf) of assets under management.

"We are very excited to have Rob join our Texas team," comments Waites. "Rob is a high-profile leader who aligns with our Principal-led, collaborative culture and brings property management, leadership and business development skills and experience that support our growth initiatives throughout Texas and the rest of the United States. He will play a key role in recruiting seasoned talent and up-and-coming professionals as we expand our property management service offerings across the state."

Waites continues: "Rob's vast experience and credibility as a regional and national property management leader will be extremely beneficial to Avison Young and our clients. His strategic hiring will bolster our Texas property management service line, covering all asset types. In addition, he will complement Avison Young's enterprise solutions, leasing, landlord representation and investment sales service lines – among others."

During his career, Bridges has co-ordinated the management of more than 300 msf of property in all asset classes while guiding upwards of 1,200 real estate professionals. Prior to joining Transwestern, he was executive vice-president of property management for Stream Realty Partners in Houston. Before moving to Stream, he was director of property management for Hines in Houston.

Bridges will work closely with Waites in collaboration with Rand Stephens, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director, Houston; Greg Langston, Principal and Managing Director, Dallas; and Corey Martin, Principal and Managing Director, Austin.

"I'm thrilled to join Avison Young and look forward to being part of the firm's Principal-led culture," says Bridges. "Avison Young's client-centric philosophy and innovative spirit make this job a perfect fit for me. I'm very eager to spearhead the growth of our property management service line in Texas and contribute to the firm's ongoing strategic expansion. I also look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues across the company as we provide optimal solutions for owners of individual assets and property portfolios in Texas and beyond."

Bridges is active in the industry as a member of NAIOP, the Commercial Investment Real Estate Institute (CIREI), the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) and the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). He is also involved with several charities in his community, including the American Cancer Society, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and Ronald McDonald House.

Bridges holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration with a dual minor in finance and economics from Louisiana State University.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

