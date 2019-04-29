Rob Brinkerhoff Joins Gallagher's Benefits and Human Resources Division as Managing Director -- U.S. Healthcare Industry Practice

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher's Benefits and Human Resources division is pleased to announce that industry veteran and human resources executive Rob Brinkerhoff, SPHR, SCP, CCP, CBP, has been appointed Managing Director of its Healthcare Industry practice.

Brinkerhoff joins Gallagher with nearly two decades of healthcare industry experience. Most recently he successfully led the pre- and post-merger workforce integration at one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare organizations in the Southeastern United States as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Executive.

"Organizations operating within the U.S. healthcare industry are dealing with ongoing consolidation and other significant challenges to their revenue, service and care models," said William F. Ziebell, CEO, Gallagher Benefits and Human Resources. "They are also hungry for better ideas and practices to hire, engage and retain key talent — the physicians, nurses, therapists, diagnostic clinicians and other staff —necessary to deliver care and wellbeing services to their patients and communities, while doing so within a sustainable cost structure. Rob's tremendous energy and industry experience makes him the right person to lead our continuing efforts in this significant practice area for Gallagher."

"Rob's deep experience with the complex care delivery and workforce models in today's healthcare systems, proven ability to craft and execute a compelling vision and expertise at optimizing all areas of HR make him a great fit to lead our efforts in this important sector," Ziebell added.

"This is an amazing opportunity to join an incredibly talented team and build on the industry leading work of the hundreds of smart and dedicated consultants found within the Healthcare practice at Gallagher," Brinkerhoff said. "I'm looking forward to working with our clients to learn, share and create new ways to deliver a better healthcare experience for all of us."

