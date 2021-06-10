Rob Chang of Gryphon Digital Mining Will Present at PI x DEFI Conference

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining , Rob Chang, will be speaking at the upcoming PI x DEFI virtual conference this Thursday, June 10th. The conference, hosted in collaboration between PI Financial Corp and DeFi Technologies , is dedicated to arming people with professional investment ideas that help to mitigate the price risk of certain underlying crypto currencies, and enable them to stay abreast of current trends. Gryphon is one of ten featured organizations and will be represented by CEO Rob Chang, who is scheduled to speak at 10 AM Pacific Time.

Gryphon, an independent mining operation, offers the unique perspective of being built around ESG values and environmental sustainability in mind. Its operation currently utilizes only renewable energy and is working to become vertically integrated so it can work towards achieving a negative carbon footprint. As signatories of the Crypto Climate Accord, Gryphon is paving the way to a green, sustainable future for cryptocurrencies, and hopes that its peers follow suit.

The event will begin at 8 AM Pacific time, and the first nine speakers will spend 20 minutes offering their perspectives on the ways in which cryptocurrency is evolving, and expected trends for the future. These industry officials come from all across the spectrum, and represent exchanges, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), direct investment in BTC and ETH, mining, and fiat-to-crypto gateways. With a broad range in expertise, these officials are well suited to speak to the future of the evolving industry and Chang is honored to be among them.

"It is truly wonderful to get to speak alongside other industry leaders in the cryptocurrency space and I greatly look forward to it," Gryphon Digital Mining CEO Rob Chang said. "I'm delighted that this free webinar will be widely available to anyone who chooses to attend, and I hope to see both seasoned investors and rookie traders."

Those interested in attending this free webinar can register through Zoom , and view the event from the comfort of their homes on Thursday, June 10th beginning at 8AM Pacific Time.

Gryphon Digital Mining is a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint and 720 PH worth of ultra-efficient, state-of-the art S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. Gryphon's long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. Gryphon provides reliable, low-cost hydro-electric powered mining with plans to expand to other renewables such as nuclear, wind, and solar power to lower mining's impact on the environment. Gryphon Digital Mining has entered into a merger agreement with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) through which Gryphon shareholders are expected to become the controlling shareholders of Sphere 3D, which is expected to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

