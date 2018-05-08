Rob Chen Joins Brightlink as Strategic Board Advisor

Rob is a proven global executive and leader with more than 20 years of experience transforming and scaling innovative businesses. Most recently, Rob was the Chief Marketing Officer of CEB from 2013 to 2017, a leading information services and technology company that was acquired by Gartner in 2017. During his tenure, he was responsible for transforming the company's global marketing function and capabilities, launching numerous new products and businesses, and driving corporate strategy as part of the executive team.

"I'm excited to add Rob's unique insights and perspectives to Brightlink," states Sean Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Brightlink. "Rob's deep expertise in the areas of marketing, product, and sales will play a key role in guiding our growth plans and his experience building disruptive technology businesses in multiple categories will help us refine and evolve our strategy as a leading provider of communication solutions."

Previously, Rob has also held leadership roles at First Data, Visa, Siebel Systems, and Salesforce.com during key stages of their growth, contributing to multiple successful IPOs. He also has been an entrepreneur in early stage venture-backed companies and currently serves as advisor and mentor to pre-IPO startups.

Rob received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from University of California at Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Brightlink

Brightlink is the premier IP communications provider delivering carrier-grade voice, messaging, and application-based services to enterprises and carriers around the world. As one of the largest IP-based communications providers globally, we are committed to innovation, customer satisfaction and exceeding expectations. We power our UC&C customers' products and services in the most critical industry verticals through a seamless, next-generation environment.

From carrier, OTT and enterprise voice services, to SMS and MMS messaging solutions, Brightlink IP provides cost-effective, customizable and easily-accessible solutions. We pride ourselves on industry-leading quality and efficient delivery of reliable services, built specifically for next-generation networks and applications. Our 24×7 Network Operations Center (NOC), customer portals and APIs monitor all customer traffic and network services from end to end, ensuring flawless execution. Our trusted partnerships include the largest global carriers and most sophisticated enterprises and we consistently deliver world-class services to these partners every day.

Brightlink is based in Atlanta, GA. Visit www.brightlink.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For Brightlink media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

jsa_brightlink@jsa.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rob-chen-joins-brightlink-as-strategic-board-advisor-300643917.html

SOURCE Brightlink

Related Links

http://www.brightlink.com

