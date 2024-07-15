Rob Cole named Markel's Chief Actuarial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that Rob Cole has joined Markel as Chief Actuarial Officer.

Cole brings extensive leadership and industry experience to Markel. He spent the past 24 years at AIG, where his most recent role was Chief Actuary, Global Pricing. Throughout his career, he has held multiple leadership roles both domestically and in the UK, supporting pricing and reserving disciplines across a wide range of products.

"We are excited to have Rob join the Markel team," said Brian Costanzo, Chief Financial Officer, Markel. "He has a deep level of expertise in partnering with underwriting and claims functions, as well as the executive leadership required to manage and build cohesive global teams. We are confident he will build upon our strong actuarial foundation while continuing to enhance our capabilities."

Rob will succeed Ron Herrig, who will be retiring at the end of 2024 after a successful 28-year career with Markel.

"We are grateful for Ron's many contributions in leading and evolving Markel's actuarial function over the years," Costanzo said. "Ron will play an integral role in supporting a smooth leadership transition over the coming months."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients—that differentiates us worldwide.

