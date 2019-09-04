Rob Crane, MD, President, Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation, Supports Governor Whitmer's Ban on Flavored E-Cigarettes in Michigan

This action should have been the role of the FDA, but it has egregiously failed its mission to protect our kids. The job of the FDA is to regulate, not negotiate, with an industry that has proven time and again to place profits over public health and to promote addiction to boost sales. It is high time for Congress to act to reform the FDA and force rapid and decisive action on flavored nicotine products of all types.

The Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation has advocated to enact youth prevention policies and Tobacco 21 laws throughout the United States for more than two decades. Our organization has worked with hundreds of cities and lobbied in dozens of states and in Congress to develop effective laws that stop illegal sales and prevent youth nicotine addiction. In the last six years over 490 U.S. cities and counties, as well as 18 entire states have adopted age 21 laws that now cover over 54% of the US population. We run the website Tobacco21.org, and we are the definitive resource on this issue.

