Rob DeContreras Appointed Executive Director of Growth at The Caroline K. Huo Group

23 Years of Real Estate Finance and Lending a Perfect Pairing with The Caroline K. Huo Group's Reputation for Highest Levels of Client Service

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Caroline K. Huo Group announced the appointment of Rob DeContreras as Executive Director of Growth. Rob DeContreras brings 23 years of deep experience in real estate finance and lending to the company. A real estate enthusiast at heart, this partnership leverages his expertise and passion for the industry in a perfect pairing to further enhance The Caroline K. Huo Group's exemplary reputation for the highest levels of personalized client service.

"Rob is well-known for his wealth of experience and success during 23 years in the real estate finance and lending industry. With his stellar track record both locally and nationally, he will be an invaluable addition to the team. In this unique hybrid role as Agent and Executive Director of Growth, his strengths will serve to further underscore The Caroline K. Huo Group's premier reputation as best in class," said founder and Lead Agent Caroline K. Huo. "Rob is the perfect addition to our team that is built on concierge service and deep expertise in Bay Area real estate development and sales."

"This new career path is the culmination of a lifelong passion for real estate that fueled my professional journey. In this role, I will leverage the relationships I have built over two decades in this community. As a former client of Caroline K. Huo Group, I personally know the elite level of concierge service with my own family's real estate transactions. It was this rare level of professionalism that drew me to partnering with this group. I am thrilled to bring my personal and professional experiences to the table and make my lifetime dream come true," said Rob DeContreras.

Rob DeContreras is excited to bring his extensive experience, unwavering passion for real estate, and proven leadership skills to the Caroline K. Huo Group to partner in helping the group and their clients succeed. Throughout his career, Rob has a proven track record of building and leading top-performing teams, consistently exceeding goals and achieving impressive results. He has built and led top-performing teams at Washington Mutual, Wells Fargo, and PNC, consistently ranking among the top 5 in the country. In 2022, his team at Wells Fargo funded over $750 million in loan volume, while assisting over 600 families with home ownership. Most recently while at PNC, his team Ranked #3 in the country, showcasing continued ability to excel in new environments during a challenging lending landscape.

The Caroline K. Huo Group is an industry-leading luxury real estate agency known for its deep market insight and personalized 'high-touch', concierge real estate services. Founded in 2004, the Caroline K Huo Group has solidified its stance among the San Francisco Bay Area's top luxury real estate firms — serving 300+ clients with $100 million in sales annually. The Caroline K. Huo Group has consistently ranked in the top 1% of San Mateo County and the top 1.5% nationwide. With 60+ years of collective real estate sales and development, with a comprehensive background of Fortune 500, business development, and technology experience the Caroline K. Huo Group is poised to continue its upward trajectory in one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets. With The Caroline K Huo Group's vast experience in real estate, they are especially attuned to the market and able to deliver a priceless advantage to their clients.

