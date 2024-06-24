Rob Dyson Joins Freedom Bank as SVP & Government Contracting and IT Industry Practice Leader

Bank Hires New Commercial Banker to Focus on Serving the

Government Contracting and Technology Community

FAIRFAX, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has hired Rob Dyson as Senior Vice President and Government Contracting and Information Technology Industry Practice Leader. In his role, Rob will assist in driving business growth and providing Government Contracting and other information technology clients with advice, customized lending solutions, and treasury services. Additionally, he will be responsible for portfolio soundness and profitability, and the development of sales strategies and tactics to best serve Freedom Bank clients.

"We are pleased to welcome Rob to Freedom Bank as he brings over 28 years of proven financial services success. He also has past experience working both with government contractors and contracting officers on new contracts and task orders which positions Rob as a trusted advisor to our Government Contracting and IT clients. Rob's wealth of experience will be crucial for navigating the intricate landscape of the government contracting and information technology sectors and bringing additional lead relationships to the Bank," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"Freedom Bank has built a banking model based on trust, innovation, and exceptional service, and I am excited to join the Bank to empower government contractors and technology businesses to thrive. I am passionate about helping businesses succeed and through Freedom's entrepreneurial and collaborative culture, the Freedom team can successfully support the needs of our clients and communities," said Rob Dyson.

Rob was most recently at Capital One where he served as Senior Vice President and Market Credit Executive. In this role, Rob leveraged credit and capital structure expertise as the in-market client facing credit expert for clients, client teams and prospects. He led a team of portfolio analysts to proactively manage the Northern Virginia/DC/Maryland credit portfolios. Prior to Capital One, Rob was Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Product Officer/Market Credit Officer at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

