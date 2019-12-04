Rob Gordon Joins SBG Technology Solutions as Chief Growth Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, an industry leader and one of the fastest-growing engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence service providers in the country, is pleased to announce that Robert L. Gordon III will lead SBG's Growth and Strategy efforts. Rob will support SBG's National Security and Health clientele and work to expand SBG's current portfolio and capabilities. Rob will focus specifically on enhancing SBG's value to Federal customers and strategic prime contract vehicles, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) T4NG contract; education, morale, welfare, and recreation and job support in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (Department of Defense) and the military services; and US Army and intelligence agencies' emergent and future technology requirements.

Rob brings extensive experience leading small and large organizations across a myriad of sectors. After receiving his bachelor's degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a master's in Public Affairs from Princeton University, Rob served in the Army for 26 years, holding command, staff, and education positions, retiring as a Colonel. Afterwards, he led and held senior executive positions in technology companies focused on augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and smart community integration - such as APX Labs and Connected Living; and nonprofits, such as City Year and Be the Change. He was subsequently appointed the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy, overseeing a $24 billion budget and worldwide military community and family programs and policies, including DoD Education Activity, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, Commissaries, and Exchanges (AAFES, NexCom, and MCX), non-clinical counseling, state liaison; military spouse employment, Armed Forces Retirement Homes; and voluntary education for active duty service members. His awards and recognitions include the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service; Princeton University's Edward P. Bullard Distinguished Alumnus Award; and the Franklin Award by the National Conference on Citizenship.

Carlos Del Toro, SBG's President & CEO, commented that "SBG will benefit greatly from Rob's vast experience in both the public and private sectors in expanding our National Security and Health portfolios into new markets where Rob has already achieved great success."

Please join Rob and other associates of our Health Solutions Team at booth # 618 at the National Veterans Small Business Engagement (NVSBE) event at The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center | Nashville, TN 10-12 December.

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients include: Department of Veterans Affairs; Department of Health and Human Services, Defense Health Agency; U.S. Navy; Army National Guard, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board and the Transportation Security Administration. Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at our new website http://sbgts.com.

