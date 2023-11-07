Rob Gronkowski and BYLT Premium Basics™ partner to support his transition from All-Pro football star to family businessman

Long-term partnership will include product development and support from BYLT for the Gronkowski family endeavors 

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BYLT Premium Basics™–the apparel brand that empowers people to Show Up for each day's defining moments–announced its partnership with Rob Gronkowski. The partnership will focus on supporting Gronk's transition from All-Pro football star to family-focused businessman, allowing Gronk to have a heavy hand in product development for the company while supporting the Gronkowski family businesses, including Gronk Fitness and Ice Shaker.

Gronk's bringing the goods with BYLT this year. Photo: Courtesy of BYLT Basics.
BYLT's giving a front-row seat for product development with a custom line of products releasing soon. Photo: Courtesy of BYLT Basics.
The partnership between Gronk and BYLT will include support for his other ventures, Gronk Fitness and Ice Shaker. Photo: Courtesy of BYLT Basics.
"I feel like my whole wardrobe is BYLT," said Gronk about the partnership. "Playing football at the highest level was hard, but transitioning to juggling work and other responsibilities while constantly flying between Florida and California isn't easy, either. I need clothes that perform just as well in a business meeting as they do when I'm squeezing in a morning workout before a flight, and BYLT has always been that for me. Working with them on a partnership that supports all aspects of my life after the pros was an easy call for me."

"Gronk represents everything we want in a partner," said Eric Mear, BYLT's founder. "Gronk is a hard-working businessman and a fun-loving family man who prides himself on showing up and excelling at all aspects of his life. We couldn't be more excited to build a long relationship not only with him but with the rest of his family."

As part of the relationship, BYLT will be creating custom apparel drops for the Gronk Fitness and Ice Shaker brands with the first drop scheduled for Holiday 2023. Throughout the partnership, BYLT will run multiple giveaways, giving customers a chance to win signed memorabilia, custom apparel, and Gronk-exclusive experiences. Additionally, the partnerships will give Gronk an increased presence in product development and culminate with a custom product that will be unveiled in early 2024.

"All I can say is watch out," said Gronk. "We are going to have some really fun announcements coming up. I know when I look good, I feel good, and when I feel good, I can perform to the best of my abilities. We want to make sure everyone gets to experience that."

Media looking for additional information about the partnership can visit byltbasics.com, while additional content from the partnership can be viewed at tiny.cc/gronkbylt. Interested media can contact BYLT's media contact below for additional needs.

MEDIA CONTACT
Rob Pursell
[email protected]
203-535-7170

