Rob Gronkowski Becomes an Advocate for CBD And Partners with Abacus Health Products, Maker of CBDMEDIC

"I'm excited to start a new chapter of my career as an advocate for recovery and an investor and partner with Abacus — a company that I truly believe in," Gronkowski said. "During my football career, I pushed myself while recovering from nine surgeries and countless injuries. I was in near constant pain and needed to make a change. After retiring, I looked for better and more natural ways to recover and discovered CBDMEDIC through my dad. These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I've tried. There is an incredible opportunity to educate people on healthier ways to recover and I'm looking forward to introducing new products with Abacus in the hope of helping millions of Americans balance their active lifestyles with healthy recovery."

Together with Abacus, Gronkowski will launch a complementary health and wellness line of CBD products in early 2020. These CBD products will be developed with Gronkowski's first-hand insights on pain management and recovery combined with Abacus's 15 years of pharmaceutical experience specializing in natural solutions. The new Gronk-inspired products will continue to meet the high quality standards of Abacus—using U.S. sourced broad-spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oil that does not contain THC, and therefore, is not psychoactive.

"We're proud to partner with one of the NFL's greatest tight ends of all time," said Abacus CEO Perry Antelman. "Gronk's passion for living life to the fullest while maintaining a healthy, natural, and pain-free lifestyle aligns perfectly with the mission of our company. Abacus is focused on providing safe, natural, and effective relief for millions of Americans in need of recovery."

CBDMEDIC's products includes 10 OTC topical pain relief medications for muscle and joint pain, back and neck pain, and arthritis-related pain, stiffness and swelling. These products are available for purchase online and at retail locations across the U.S., including CVS and Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

About Abacus Health Products

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of all natural over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active OTC drug ingredients combined with cannabinoid-rich hemp oil containing CBD from the cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary, patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus's formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe and effective relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced in the U.S. by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

About CBDMEDIC

Launched in 2019, CBDMEDIC offers a line of topical pain medications that combine naturally-derived pain-relieving active OTC drug ingredients with 100% natural emollients (skin softening ingredients), essential oils, and broad spectrum THC-free, CBD-rich hemp oil to create unique formulations that work with the body for fast, effective, and targeted pain relief.

