Featuring appearances from WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend, plus performances by DJ IRIE, Myles O'Neal, Dante and DJ A.J.

Final Tickets & VIP Tables: GronkBeach.com

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Gronkowski's legendary festival, Gronk Beach Presented by DoorDash, returns to Las Vegas weekend for WrestleMania, bringing its signature high-energy celebration to a special late-night edition at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Gronk Beach will take place on Sunday, April 19, starting at 10:30 PM, directly following night two of WrestleMania. An official WWE WrestleMania After Dark event, this year's edition delivers an immersive experience to thousands of fans and includes an incredible line-up of DJs, WWE Superstars, and brand activations from event partners DoorDash, Monster Energy, MAD DOG by MD 20/20, Stella Rosa Wines, and Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies.

ROB GRONKOWSKI’S “GRONK BEACH - PRESENTED BY DOORDASH” RETURNS TO WRESTLEMANIA® WEEK IN LAS VEGAS TAKING OVER MARQUEE ON SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026

With a sold-out track record and past artists including The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Flo Rida, and Lil Jon, plus appearances from Bill Belichick, Travis Kelce, Russell Westbrook, Lizzo, and more, Gronk Beach has grown into one of America's most viral music festivals. This year, Gronk Beach Presented by DoorDash returns bigger than ever, with DoorDash powering the experience as presenting partner, equipping fans with the essentials they need to take on the weekend like true champions. The event will feature WWE Superstars including Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend, plus musical performances by DJ IRIE, Myles O'Neal, Dante, and DJ A.J. Hosted by GRONK himself, fans can expect nonstop surprises throughout the night, all brought to life alongside an incredible lineup of partners including Monster Energy, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, MAD DOG by MD 20/20, and Stella Rosa Wines.

"Close out Mania weekend with Gronk Beach Presented by DoorDash, the perfect ending to an already insane weekend!" said Rob Gronkowski. "It's gonna be pure electricity—we've got some of my favorite DJs, a massive lineup of WWE Superstars dropping by to party with us, and we'll have thousands of fans at the all-new Marquee Dayclub Sunday night. If you want to see how champions celebrate, this is the only place to be!"

"Big weekends like WrestleMania don't stop when the main event ends. The energy carries on as fans keep celebrating long after the final bell," said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Global Brand Partnerships & Events at DoorDash. "Gronk Beach captures that perfectly, and we're excited for DoorDash to be right at the center of it. Whether it's gearing up before the night or recovering after it, we're bringing the essentials and experiences that help fans keep that momentum going all weekend long."

Final event tickets are on-sale now at GronkBeach.com.

DoorDash will serve as the presenting partner of Gronk Beach 2026, bringing its signature energy and convenience to the ultimate WrestleMania weekend experience. At the center of the partnership, DoorDash will host an interactive activation where guests can customize their own Dasher bags and gear up with exclusive "Dash & Recover Kits," a curated set of late-night essentials designed to keep the party going. The activation reinforces DoorDash as the go-to for whatever you need, whenever you need it, especially during the biggest weekends in culture. Adding to the surprise and spectacle, Gronk himself will hit the Strip as the ultimate Dasher, making special pop-up deliveries and creating unforgettable, shareable moments with fans during WrestleMania weekend.

Monster Energy will serve as the official energy partner of Gronk Beach, powering the night with high-energy moments and keeping guests fueled from start to finish. With strong brand visibility and product integration, Monster will be synonymous with the nonstop energy of the event.

MAD DOG by MD 20/20 at 15% ABV will bring bold energy to Gronk Beach with a dedicated bar experience serving up its signature lineup of iconic flavors. Known for its unapologetic personality, MAD DOG by MD 20/20 will come to life with flavors that hit hard, colorful serves, and a presence that matches the intensity of the night.

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies will deliver larger-than-life flavor with a playful sampling experience featuring Shaq's fan-favorite gummies alongside other iconic treats like Jolly Rancher. Designed to match the bold energy of the night, the activation brings a fun, nostalgic twist to the festival experience.

Stella Rosa Wines will bring a vibrant pop-up sampling experience to Gronk Beach, inviting guests to discover and enjoy their signature, fruit-forward wines throughout the night. Positioned as the perfect complement to the party atmosphere, Stella Rosa will offer a refreshing, social moment within the festival footprint.

Download High Res Flyer

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare, works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with iconic personalities and brands to create live event properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Fest and more. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni, have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and were showcased as INC 5000. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com .

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners, including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network, and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

Gronk Beach Media Contact and Talent RSVP:

Matt Brooks - Alchemy Agency

[email protected]

Partnership & Sponsorship Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig - Medium Rare

[email protected]

SOURCE Medium Rare