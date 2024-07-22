Rob Hudson Joins AllGear Digital as Head of Sales

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllGear Digital, the premier media publisher for the outdoors and active lifestyles, has announced the appointment of Rob Hudson as its Head of Sales.

Hudson's wealth of experience in executive leadership, business development, and sales strategy positions AllGear Digital for accelerated growth and continued success.

With a career that spans more than 15 years in digital media sales, Hudson is known for leading high-performing sales teams and driving revenue growth. Most recently, Hudson served as the Head of Sales at The Dyrt, where he launched a multimillion-dollar advertising strategy in under seven months.

Prior to his tenure at The Dyrt, Hudson was a senior sales leader at Outside Interactive and Active Interest Media. He lives in Boulder, CO, and is an avid outdoor enthusiast with a passion for mountain sports.

"AllGear Digital is thrilled to welcome Rob Hudson to our executive team," said Eric Phung, CEO of AllGear Digital. "Rob's exceptional leadership and proven track record in digital media sales align perfectly with our vision for growth. His passion for the outdoor industry and his strategic mindset will be invaluable as we build the best products for our partners and readers."

Hudson, supported by Kyle Nossaman (VP of Sales), will oversee advertising revenue generation across AllGear Digital's owned-and-operated portfolio. The portfolio includes leading media properties GearJunkie, The Inertia, Bikerumor, Pack Hacker, iRunFar, and more. Hudson will help launch and foster AllGear Digital's new advertising network initiative, which includes world-class partner brands.

"I am thrilled to join AllGear Digital and lead the sales team in driving growth across this exceptional portfolio of brands," said Hudson. "The opportunity to work with such a dynamic and innovative company, dedicated to informing and inspiring outdoor enthusiasts, is incredibly exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion for the industry to build on AllGear Digital's success and create new, impactful opportunities for our clients and partners."

ABOUT ALLGEAR DIGITAL

AllGear Digital owns and operates a diverse set of media properties focused on new products, the outdoors, and active-lifestyle pursuits. Our trusted brands include GearJunkie, Switchback Travel, Pack Hacker, The Inertia, Bikerumor, iRunFar, ExplorersWeb, and WildSnow. AllGear Digital is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all, both for the company and in their content.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE AllGear Digital