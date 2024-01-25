Rob L. Jones elected board chair of Spire Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced that it has elected Rob L. Jones as board chair, effective January 25, 2024.

An investment banking and commodities industry veteran, Jones, 65, has been a member of Spire's board of directors since 2016.

Rob L. Jones
Jones served as co-head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Commodities, Inc. (MLC) from 2007 until his retirement in March of 2012. Prior to serving as co-head of MLC, he held various positions with Merrill Lynch & Co. including managing director, co-head Global Energy and Power Investment Banking and founder, Merrill Lynch Commodity Partners.

He succeeds Ed Glotzbach, who retired after serving as board chair since 2015 and a board member since 2005.

"I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work together with fellow board members and Spire leadership to represent our shareholders and employees, and to be a part of delivering dependable service to our customers. It has also been gratifying to see the growth in geographic scope, earnings, and market capitalization," said Glotzbach. "I am extremely confident that Rob Jones' leadership of the board will continue to serve the shareholders very ably."

"I am honored to take on the role of board chair and help Spire build on the success that I've had the opportunity to be part of during my almost eight years on the board," said Jones. "Together, we'll continue to drive growth, uphold Spire's commitment to its customers and communities, and create value for shareholders. I'm looking forward to being chair for this great company and its outstanding board."

Jones has provided academic and career guidance to students as an executive-in-residence at the University of Texas at Austin in the McCombs School of Business. He has also served as a director of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P, and Sunoco L.P.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

