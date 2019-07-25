Rob MacNaughton Joins NurseGrid as New CEO

"Our search process uncovered a candidate who will continue creating immeasurable value for our community of 250,000 active nursing professionals," said NurseGrid's founder and board member, Joe Novello. "Expanding our brand-allegiant network is paramount, and Rob's history of innovation and product development will help NurseGrid connect our network with partner hospitals and health systems."

MacNaughton's longtime commitment to advancing healthcare is intrinsic to NurseGrid's mission of developing technology that improves nurse satisfaction and simplifies staffing. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Queen's University. He and his partner, Adrienne, have four children and reside in Portland, OR.

"NurseGrid grew America's largest network of nurses around an innovative, necessary app," said MacNaughton. "Connecting available nurses from the network to hospitals and systems in need of staff is one of many great opportunities ahead. I'm thrilled to join this passionate team in serving the nursing community, elevating the patient experience, and driving down the cost of healthcare."

MacNaughton will helm an aggressive market expansion plan to grow the NurseGrid Network, already the largest nexus of nurses in the country. Among his top priorities are building momentum on the enterprise success and contingent labor vision. MacNaughton's proficiency in aligning long-term goals and roadmaps will be key in scaling the provider footprint and user network.

About NurseGrid:

NurseGrid is founded on the belief that those who do the most important work deserve the best technology. We develop solutions to enhance the nursing environment that positively impacts patients and lowers healthcare costs. NurseGrid remains dedicated to providing smart staffing technology for every nurse, manager, and staffing department in the U.S. For more information, visit www.nursegrid.com.

For more information, please contact Turner Sato at press@nursegrid.com .

SOURCE NurseGrid

Related Links

www.nursegrid.com

