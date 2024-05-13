Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day Cheers to Ginger Ale in New Video

Irish American Whiskey Brand Celebrates World Cocktail Day and Recent Accolades

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Cocktail Day, the founders of Four Walls are raising their glasses with Four Walls and Ginger Ale in a new video promoting the Irish American whiskey brand's summer drink of choice.

Watch "Cheers To Ginger Ale" on YouTube .

Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day celebrate World Cocktail Day and the start of Four Walls and ginger ale season.

This is the latest spot in the brand's 'Come on in!' campaign, which has fueled the brand's rapid expansion across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast (Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and D.C.), as well as in California and Florida. In addition to the bars and stores in those markets , the brand is available for purchase via e-commerce to 40+ states at FourWallsWhiskey.com , ReserveBar , Flaviar , and Caskers .

Hot on the heels of a 92-point rating in Wine Enthusiast and a Gold Medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, fans of Wrexham AFC may have also spotted the Four Walls 'Fourth Wall' stand during the team's recent back-to-back league promotions. The brand is also featured in the new season of Welcome to Wrexham, which airs Thursdays on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

Following the gang's visit to Bartender's Weekend in San Diego in April, Four Walls has a busy summer ahead, starting in California. Upcoming appearances include The Infatuation's Eeeeeatscon Festival in Los Angeles and several bottle signings across the state.

To hear about upcoming events, become a "regular" by following @FourWallsTheBetterBrown on Instagram, @TheBetterBrown on X, and by visiting FourWallsWhiskey.com and signing up for the newsletter.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As award-winning writers, producers, and actors, they've collaborated on a number of projects, including sixteen record-breaking seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and as friends, they've collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing those good times.

About Four Walls Whiskey

Four Walls is an award-winning Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day that is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home - the bar. Made from grain and malt Irish Whiskies blended with bold American Rye, The Better Brown is smooth enough for shots but bold enough to stand on its own in classic cocktails, a true utility whiskey for both real bartenders and those who play the part on TV. A proud partner of Wrexham AFC , Four Walls is currently available via e-commerce in the U.S., physically in PA, NY, CA, FL, NJ, MD, DE, and D.C., and is heading to a bar near you soon. Four Walls encourages its drinkers to enjoy The Better Brown responsibly.

SOURCE Four Walls Whiskey