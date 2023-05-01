Rob Nestor Joins Turing Technology as Chief Commercialization Officer; First Non-Founder to Join Turing's Executive Ranks

WILMINGTON, Del., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing Technology Associates, an AI-driven financial technology and intellectual property company, is delighted to announce that Robert D. Nestor has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercialization Officer. Rob becomes the first non-Founder to join its executive ranks since Turing's founding in 2016.

After several years of developing a first-of-its-kind technology platform serving the asset management industry, Turing has aggressively shifted into the commercialization phase of its life cycle. As such, Rob will be responsible for accelerating Turing's revenue and profit growth, touching all lines of business. He reports directly to Turing's CEO, and will be a member of the Executive Committee.

Rob's impressive background started with more than 16 years at Vanguard, covering mutual fund, ETF, and institutional markets, driving both strategy and business development. He then spent over a decade at Blackrock focusing on the ETF/iShares business, culminating as business head for the iShares Factors segment, which grew into $180 billion in AUM. Rob spent 3 years as President and Head of Direxion Investments, a $30 billion specialty ETF firm, and then more than a year as Global Senior Advisor and CEO of the newly launched US subsidiary of Qraft Technologies, a Korean-based artificial intelligence firm. Rob has an MBA from Drexel University and a BS in Economics from University of Delaware.

As stated by Vadim Fishman, CEO and co-founder of Turing, "Rob is right out of central casting for our firm. Turing is at a critical juncture as we fully transition from technology development to commercialization, and Rob will be playing a lead role in that effort. His resume speaks for itself, he is a proven business executive, and, after an in-depth interviewing process, has come to both understand and embrace our offerings."

Turing's core technology is its Hercules System™, an unparalleled technology that replicates the security holdings and portfolio weights of public mutual funds on a real-time basis. Turing has two client solutions, both of which can be described as "disruptive". Turing's lead solution is Ensemble Active Management, or EAM, an AI- and Machine Learning-based improvement of active investment management. Turing launched its second solution in 2022, which applies the security level replication output from the Hercules System to provide superior hedging accuracy for Variable Annuity sponsors. Turing has been recognized as the only provider of this type of solution in the industry.

Rob added, "Real innovation is far scarcer than the references made to the idea. Especially in the investment industry. Turing's innovations in Hercules (fund replication) and EAM (active management) have the potential to revolutionize active management, delivering the reliable excess return (or alpha) investors expect. Turing is poised to do for the investment industry what Billy Beane and advanced sports analytics did for professional sports." He finished with, "I'm excited to be a part of driving this revolution."

About Turing Technology (www.turingta.com) :

Turing Technology is a technology and intellectual property firm founded in 2016 by two world-class applied mathematicians with a long history of innovation and entrepreneurism. Turing is not an investment management or advice firm. It is a technology company that licenses its technology and Intellectual Property to investment management, insurance, brokerage, RIA, and wealth firms to allow them to create and deliver superior investment solutions.

