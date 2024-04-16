Rob Pettman Joins TIFIN as Chief Revenue Officer and President to Accelerate Growth Across Its Wealth Portfolio

The former LPL executive joins to lead the adoption of TIFIN's AI-centric platforms at leading wealth enterprise firms

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, announces the appointment of Rob Pettman as its Chief Revenue Officer and President. In his new role, Pettman will report directly to TIFIN's Founder and CEO, Dr. Vinay Nair .

Rob Pettman | Chief Revenue Officer & President, TIFIN

With a proven track record of leadership and success in the financial services sector, Pettman brings a wealth of experience and expertise to TIFIN. He joins the company from LPL Financial, where he was Executive Vice President of Wealth Management Solutions. In this role, he was responsible for managing LPL's wealth management platform, including overseeing investment product distribution, advisory platforms, research, retirement plan business, and relationships with product and technology companies. Throughout his 19 years at LPL, Mr. Pettman worked in various roles across product management and wealth management strategy.

"Rob's extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial advisory landscape make him the perfect fit to help TIFIN's growth as we enter a phase of scaling and deployment," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN. "At the same time, his familiarity with advisor, asset manager, and insurance provider frustrations will help us with relevant ongoing innovation. I am delighted to welcome him and look forward to working closely with Rob."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer and President, Pettman will oversee revenue generation strategies, forge strategic partnerships, and drive the company's growth initiatives across TIFIN's companies. His leadership adds to TIFIN's market presence and its position as a leader in AI-powered financial technology in the wealth management industry.

"I am thrilled to join TIFIN at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Rob Pettman. "TIFIN is on the leading edge of applying AI technology to empower financial advisors with better intelligence and to enhance client outcomes. I am looking forward to collaborating with Vinay and his teams across the TIFIN portfolio to drive continued success and innovation."

For more information about TIFIN and its AI-powered fintech platform, please visit www.tifin.com.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN Give , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , Sage , Helix , and TIFIN @Work . TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

