Rob Reid, former Intacct CEO, joins Grovo's Board of Directors

"I've been watching Grovo's growth and success over the last year, and I am honored to join such a strong team, led by CEO Steve Carpenter, all of whom are passionate about remaking corporate learning," said Rob Reid, Board of Directors, Grovo. "Grovo has already proven itself as a leader with its approach to Microlearning® content and delivery, and I am excited about the company's future."

Reid has extensive experience in the cloud financial and accounting software applications market, in addition to his notable overall leadership in developing vertical cloud computing products and services. Under his direction and guidance as CEO of Intacct, he led the company through a phase of intense scaling to an eventual $850 million acquisition by Sage in 2017. Reid has received awards such as Glassdoor's highest-rated CEO for Small and Medium Sized Companies, Growth Capital's highest-rated CEO in Financial Technology, and CEO World Awards' Gold Winner, most Customer Centric.

"Rob is a gifted product, sales, and marketing-focused software executive, and is maniacal about customer satisfaction," said Steven A. Carpenter, CEO of Grovo. "As a leader, he shares my perspective and outlook around building teams and establishing winning company cultures. His SaaS and growth experience are valuable inputs for Grovo given our stage of growth, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him as our first independent director."

Grovo continues to be chosen by businesses because it delivers modern learning that empowers employees, and the business as a whole, for success. Grovo's library is based on a proprietary Microlearning® framework and promotes retention, understanding, and real-world knowledge transfer. With lessons focusing on everything from first-time manager training or inclusivity, to increasingly pressing business needs like compliance or combating unconscious bias, Grovo helps companies onboard employees faster, support career growth, re-envision compliance programs, and build inclusive, mission-drive cultures.

In the past year as CEO, Carpenter has built an experienced executive team at Grovo, including the addition of Summer Salomonsen last fall as the company's first Chief Learning Officer. Other key leadership additions include COO Chris Acquaviva, former financial head for Marvel Entertainment, and CTO Frans Xavier, product and engineering leader for Responsys and Oracle's Marketing Cloud. With the addition of Rob Reid's knowledge and experience to the Board of Directors, Grovo will continue to extend its lead and expand what its Microlearning® solutions can achieve for the modern professional.

Grovo is the world's leading Microlearning® solution, providing modern learning that employees actually like. Grovo helps L&D teams engage employees and drive their business forward by delivering a constantly evolving library of customizable Microlearning® lessons through an easy-to-use platform. Hundreds of companies of all sizes, from PepsiCo and Gap Inc. to Bitly and Magellan Health, trust Grovo to onboard employees faster, deepen their leadership bench, enable customer-facing teams, re-envision compliance programs and build inclusive, mission-driven cultures. Established in 2010 with offices in San Francisco and NYC, Grovois backed by investors including Accel Partners and Costanoa Ventures. Learn more at grovo.com.

Note: Microlearning® is a registered trademark of Grovo.

