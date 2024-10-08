Rob Renzi Joins Catalyst Solutions as Chief Growth Officer

Experienced Health Care Leader to Drive Growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions, a leader in innovative solutions to Health Plans, has announced today that Rob Renzi has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. Renzi brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in sales, business development, and account management in the healthcare industry.

Rob Renzi, Chief Growth Officer, Catalyst Solutions

Rachel Spilo, CEO of Catalyst, said, "I've known Rob for nearly 20 years. He is exceptionally well-known and well-regarded in our industry. Rob has a proven track record of building and leading sales teams and expanding customer relationships. His extensive knowledge of payer platforms, solutions, and partners will be a tremendous asset to our organization."

Renzi joins Catalyst from Zelis, a healthcare financial management platform, where he was Senior Vice President of Business Development. Prior to Zelis, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Welltok, a SaaS platform for healthcare consumer activation, and was instrumental in Welltok's sale to Virgin Pulse (now Personify Health). In a 29-year career at TriZetto, one of the industry's leading claims platforms, he held roles including President of New Business.

Added Renzi, "I love the healthcare technology industry and its commitment to improving people's lives through innovative solutions, and I have an insatiable passion for being a part of making it better. I'm excited about the opportunity to help Catalyst, its clients, partners, and employees to achieve better health outcomes."

Added Sas Mukherjee, President of Catalyst, "We are very excited to have Rob lead and accelerate our impressive growth. Rob has a track record of leading earlier waves of growth in adoption of platform and service innovation to health plans. So, it is a testament to the superior value proposition of the solutions from Catalyst that Rob has decided to join us to help Catalyst lead the next wave of innovation and transformation of the industry."

In his role at Catalyst Solutions, Renzi will lead a team in the pursuit of new clients and securing strategic partnerships to help simplify the complex environment of health benefits and the technology supporting it.

About Catalyst Solutions: Catalyst Solution's mission is to help health plans improve health outcomes, improve member and provider experience while reducing medical and administrative costs. We are passionate about making positive and measurable improvements on behalf of the clients we serve and the communities in which we live. With 25 years of deep expertise in outsourced health plan outsourcing, IT, and consulting services, Catalyst delivers comprehensive and scalable solutions that meet the unique needs of payers, and we are committed to exceeding customer expectations by providing unmatched service. To learn more, please visit www.catalystsolutions.com.

