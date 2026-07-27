Rob Riggle to Host Vegas Fantasy Football Draft with BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy

Sweepstakes sends one winner and their fantasy football league to Las Vegas for exclusive experience

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LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and Marriott Bonvoy are bringing back their Vegas Fantasy Draft sweepstakes, giving members who link their BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy accounts the chance to win an exclusive Las Vegas draft weekend hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle for the winner and 11 guests.

The group will be flown to Las Vegas for a fantasy football draft party inside the BetMGM Sportsbook at ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection, part of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, where Riggle will provide commentary and reactions as draft selections are made.

"Creating legendary experiences for our players is at the core of what we do," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer. "We're building on the momentum and success of last year's Vegas Fantasy Draft with Marriott Bonvoy as we bring fans another unforgettable weekend. Rob Riggle's energy and comedic talent make him a great addition to this year's draft."

The prize package includes a two-night stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection, round-trip flights for up to 12 guests and a $4,000 MGM Resorts credit that can be used for dining and spa experiences at MGM Resorts destinations.

To enter the sweepstakes, BetMGM players may opt in by Friday, July 31 through the Promotions section of the BetMGM app and link their Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts. Once opted in, participants will earn one (1) entry for every $10 in cumulative qualifying wagers, up to 25 entries.

Marriott Bonvoy members and BetMGM players can link accounts through the BetMGM website, mobile app or BetMGM Rewards Store by accessing Account Details within their profile and following the prompts under My Rewards. Detailed instructions are available here.

For more details on the sweepstakes, including Terms and Conditions, visit BetMGM.com/SportsPromo. No purchase necessary. Participants must be 21+. Additional terms and restrictions apply. Please see Official Rules.

BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy launched a first-of-its-kind rewards collaboration in 2024, allowing players in licensed states to link their Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts and earn BetMGM Rewards points through sports betting and online casino play. Players can exchange BetMGM Rewards points for Marriott Bonvoy points, up to 1 million points annually, and redeem them for experiences, including free nights across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations worldwide.



BetMGM is currently available in 31 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.



For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) , 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. Subject to eligibility requirements. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.



About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog.



About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.



About MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy creates unforgettable, larger-than-life memories with exhibitions of brilliance and extraordinary service for the reveler in all of us. With an unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts, MGM Collection includes Las Vegas icons such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection, and gaming paradises across the United States, such as MGM Springfield. Of the 17 MGM resorts comprising MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, five of the properties also are affiliated with existing Marriott collection brands: Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas; W Las Vegas; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; Park MGM Las Vegas, a Tribute Portfolio Resort; and continuing its affiliation with Autograph Collection is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the groundbreaking strategic alliance between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, and participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts and BetMGM's expectations regarding the sweepstakes and prize package. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the sweepstakes does not occur or does not occur in the manner described herein, risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

BetMGM

Jennifer Arapoff

[email protected]



Robert Flicker

[email protected]



Marriott International

Kelly Lavin

Director, Marriott Bonvoy + Loyalty PR

[email protected]

SOURCE BetMGM