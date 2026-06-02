BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy Launch World's Game Sweepstakes, Sending Fans to New York for Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch Party

Ten grand prize winners to experience star–studded SI Beyond the Pitch event during soccer's biggest summer weekend

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and Marriott Bonvoy are teaming up to send 10 grand prize winners and their guests to New York City for VIP access to SI Beyond the Pitch, a VIP Event Series produced by Authentic Live and Medium Rare and one of the most anticipated soccer celebrations of the summer.

Now through Sunday, June 21, 2026, eligible BetMGM players who link their BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy accounts and wager a minimum of $10 can enter the Marriott Bonvoy & BetMGM World's Game Sweepstakes for a chance to win an unforgettable soccer-inspired getaway featuring exclusive event access, travel, dining, hotel accommodations and Marriott Bonvoy points.

"At BetMGM, we're always looking for ways to reward our players with legendary experiences they simply can't get anywhere else," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "Partnering with Marriott Bonvoy for this event allows us to bring fans inside the velvet ropes during a once–in–a–generation moment on the global sports stage."

Jamie Russo, Vice President, Global Financial Partnerships, Marriott International, said, "This summer is going to be historic for soccer fans, and through our collaboration with BetMGM, we're bringing members to one of the most coveted events of the season. SI Beyond the Pitch in New York City puts them right at the center of the action, and it's exactly the kind of experience this partnership was built to deliver."

Marriott Bonvoy & BetMGM World's Game Sweepstakes

The culmination of the SI Beyond the Pitch nationwide event series takes place in New York City on Saturday, July 18 for a star–studded celebration at the iconic Cipriani restaurant, featuring headline performances by 50 Cent and Diplo.

Through the sweepstakes, participants will have the opportunity to win a trip to attend the event, with prizes including:

Grand Prizes (10 winners, plus one (1) guest each):

VIP access to the SI Beyond the Pitch Party

Round–trip travel to New York City or $1,000 in withdrawable bonus funds toward travel (varies by entry period)

Three–night hotel stay at Moxy Lower East Side in New York, NY

Dinner at L'Artusi Supper Club

Secondary Prizes (30 winners):

$100 Bonus Bet

All Participants:

2,500 Marriott Bonvoy points awarded for earning at least one (1) entry per entry period

Players who have linked their BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy accounts can enter by opting in on the BetMGM Sportsbook app or at BetMGM.com. A minimum $10 wager earns one (1) entry, with participants able to earn up to 25 entries per entry period. Winners will be selected weekly throughout the promotional period.

Additional terms and eligibility requirements apply. Bonus bets expire in seven (7) days and are non-withdrawable. This offer is not available in Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

In 2024, BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy launched a first-of-its-kind rewards collaboration which allows players in licensed states to link their Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts and earn BetMGM Rewards points when they wager using the sports betting app or play at the award-winning online casino. Players can exchange BetMGM Rewards points for Marriott Bonvoy points, up to 1 million points annually, to redeem extraordinary experiences, including future free nights with Marriott Bonvoy's more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations globally.

BetMGM currently operates in 30 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. Subject to eligibility requirements. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy creates unforgettable, larger-than-life memories with exhibitions of brilliance and extraordinary service for the reveler in all of us. With an unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts, MGM Collection includes Las Vegas icons such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection, and gaming paradises across the United States, such as MGM Springfield. Of the 17 MGM resorts comprising MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, five of the properties also are affiliated with existing Marriott collection brands: Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas; W Las Vegas; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; Park MGM Las Vegas, a Tribute Portfolio Resort; and continuing its affiliation with Autograph Collection is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the groundbreaking strategic alliance between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, and participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Sports Illustrated

For 70 years, Sports Illustrated (SI) has been recognized for shaping modern culture at the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. SI is a 360-degree platform that unites athletes, teams and fans worldwide through quality content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. SI brings its unique perspective to marquee events including SI The Party, Club SI, the Sportsperson of the Year Awards, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend, and the SI Circuit Series. For more information, visit SI.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. Generating more than $32 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic's brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale. For more information, visit authentic.com.

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare is a leading event, experiential, and management company operating at the intersection of sports and entertainment, known for developing cultural touchstones by partnering with iconic personalities to create unforgettable live event properties. Medium Rare's portfolio includes Shaq's Fun House, Kelce Jam, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Gronk Beach, and more. For more information, visit Medium-Rare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts and BetMGM's expectations regarding launch of the sweepstakes and prizes available to participating customers in connection with the sweepstakes. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the sweepstakes or related prizes are not available in the manner described herein, risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM