BetMGM to Award $500,000 in Bonus Bets for Every U.S. Goal During 2026 World's Game

U.S. soccer legend Tim Howard also headlines new casino and free-to-play games for players

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, is giving soccer fans more reasons to celebrate this summer, including its Goal Rush Grand Prize promotion during the 2026 World's Game.

Eligible customers who participate in the Goal Rush Grand Prize promotion and place a qualifying pre-match wager of $5 or more on a U.S. match will receive a share of $500,000 in bonus bets for each U.S. men's national team goal scored during the World's Game. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in seven days. Additional terms apply. Offer not available in Ontario or Puerto Rico.

"BetMGM is built around delivering legendary moments, and there is no bigger stage in soccer than the World's Game," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "We're giving our players the opportunity to connect directly to the action with every goal scored by Team USA."

As part of its broader tournament presence, BetMGM is expanding its sportsbook and casino lineup, including new casino games and free-to-play experiences starring U.S. soccer legend and BetMGM brand ambassador Tim Howard.

Other highlights of BetMGM's World's Game offerings include:

2-Up Early Payout

BetMGM's popular 2-Up Early Payout soccer promotion allows players to win instantly when their team goes up by two goals, with no need to wait for the final whistle. Customers who place a pre-game, straight match result wager will be paid out as a winner if their selected team takes a two-goal lead at any point during the match, regardless of the final result. Additional terms apply. Offer not available in Nevada, Ontario, Pennsylvania or Puerto Rico.

Tim Howard Penalty Kick Shootout

Beginning Thursday, June 11, Tim Howard's Penalty Kick Shootout will be available as a daily free-to-play game in the BetMGM Sportsbook app, allowing players to take their shot against the legendary goalkeeper. Players who score can win a variety of prizes, including parlay boost tokens, odds boost tokens, same-game parlay boost tokens and bonus bets. No fee or wager is required to play. Rewards expire in 24 hours and may be subject to wagering requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Additional terms apply. Offer not available in Ontario.

Casino Games Featuring Tim Howard

BetMGM Casino is expanding its roster of athlete-inspired titles with two new games featuring Tim Howard, further connecting sports fandom with casino entertainment. Tim Howard Goalie Gold X Up and Tim Howard's Goal Line – Fortune Pick bring high-energy casino experiences inspired by iconic goalkeeping moments. BetMGM Casino is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Ontario.

Marriott Bonvoy & BetMGM World's Game Sweepstakes

In collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy, BetMGM is offering players the chance to win a trip to New York City for Sports Illustrated's Beyond the Pitch Party, a VIP Event Series produced by Authentic Live and Medium Rare. Customers who link their accounts and place qualifying wagers can earn entries for a chance to win the exclusive experience. The prize includes travel, hotel accommodations, event access, dining experiences and Marriott Bonvoy points. Entry is open through June 21 via the BetMGM Sportsbook app or BetMGM.com, with winners selected weekly. Additional terms apply. Offer not available in Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

300 Ways to Play

With over 300 markets available on every match, BetMGM offers a wide range of betting options for the World's Game. The BetMGM Sportsbook app makes it easy for players to find relevant markets, follow the action, place bets as matches unfold and track rewards in one seamless experience. Players can also take advantage of new features including improved same game parlays, premium odds flashes and enhanced wager tracking capabilities.

Watch Parties and Events

BetMGM retail sportsbooks across the country will offer an electric atmosphere throughout the tournament. From Las Vegas to Atlantic City, BetMGM will host watch parties where fans can cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying curated food and beverage offerings inspired by global flavors. In addition, BetMGM will bring pop-up events to local pubs nationwide for U.S. matches, featuring giveaways and on-site activations.

BetMGM currently operates in 30 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) , 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. Subject to eligibility requirements. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts and BetMGM's expectations regarding the promotion and related offerings. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the promotion and related offerings are not available in the manner described herein, risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM