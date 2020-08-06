Rob Smith named first US CEO of Global Creative Technology Company - Splash Worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creative technology company Splash Worldwide announced today Rob Smith as its first US CEO. Rob comes to Splash with deep marketing and leadership experience, having run global businesses and produced award winning advertising work for multiple clients, including winning numerous Cannes Cyber Lions. Rob started his career on the agency side at Ogilvy WorldWide before joining Goodby Silverstein and Partners, San Francisco. Prior to joining Splash, he led and built several technology-based start-ups in the role of CMO, hiring and working with world-leading agency partners.

"We knew that Rob was the right leader for Splash based on his understanding of the marketing landscape today and the shared vision that brands today need to communicate globally, at speed and scale" said Global CEO and founder of Splash, Paul Stonebridge. "Splash was founded with the vision of harnessing technology to deliver marketing communications for the modern, connected world. Today we work with some of the world's highest performing brands to deliver global, regional and local campaigns and content. We're excited to see Rob at the helm in the US to help us grow our North American and global client base".

"The Splash business model is designed to help clients respond to profound consumer changes in a matter of hours rather than days" said Rob Smith. "It's exciting to join a team that is able to deliver hugely complex global campaign and performance marketing content, across platforms and geographies. Our ability to deliver all this remotely, at speed, is testament to the outstanding team we have and the world class systems, capabilities and processes that Splash brings to the market."

Three core services allow client's external messaging go faster, further and be better, tied together by the proprietary technology platform Vivid.

Splash's Global Production capabilities enable clients to react faster. We originate, adapt and augment content through Splash Studio's which include an 11,000 sq. ft Studio, Creative & Design, Motion & CGI, and Photo & Retouching capabilities for content creation and campaign adaptation.

Splash can take creative further with Global Localization. We use a highly qualified network of 3,000 in-market linguists, providing best-in-class localization and transcreation to ensure campaigns are consistent and locally and culturally relevant.

Splash offers better Marketing Performance. Dynamic systems and market insight are used to build and deploy campaign assets that, in combination with a media partner, maximizes our clients' Return On Investment.

As US CEO, Smith is building a distributed, global company, connected through technology and with offices around the world. "The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the change towards more agile, tech-enhanced and performance-based, lower cost delivery models, as the worlds of performance, programmatic and brand advertising converge" said Smith. "To succeed with modern, global brands, you cannot have performance without localization, and you need to produce high quality, on brand and culturally relevant assets. With our three complementary service strands Splash is perfectly placed to deliver brand consistent, culturally relevant performance-based content on a global scale at the speed today's business world requires. This brings competitive advantage to our clients with unparalleled results around efficiency and effectiveness".

About Splash Worldwide

Splash Worldwide is a global creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. We make communications go faster, further and be better, delivering maximum ROI for client's marketing investments. Splash deploys assets across video, digital, social, outdoor and print to over 100 markets around the world each year. Splash has offices in Portland, New York, London, Amsterdam and Singapore and works with brands including Google, Nike, Sonos, PVH, Clif Bar, Newell Brands, and Seagate.

