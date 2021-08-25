Rob Webb, former President of UnitedHealth Group Ventures joins Onward Financing as CEO.

"I'm officially joining Onward Financing to make homeownership simpler and more attainable for families," says Webb. "Onward has realized incredible growth since its founding. I look forward to joining the talented and mission-driven team at Onward to help level the playing field for all and to advance the American dream of homeownership for as many people as possible."

Onward Financing was founded on the thesis that there are inefficiencies in the mortgage finance market. Rob previously held several roles at UnitedHealth Group and Optum, most recently serving as the President of UnitedHealth Group Ventures. Prior to UnitedHealth Group, Rob worked in private equity with One Equity Partners, Equity Group Investments, and Arthur Andersen.

Rob holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Onward Financing (www.onwardfinancing.com): Onward grew out the desire to make it easier to buy a home. We started Onward to be financial partner that helps people move on their terms above and beyond traditional mortgage lenders. Onward has traditional mortgage options like banks and brokers with competitive rates and terms, but our private capital products, including the Mortgage for Movers and the Assured Close Program, help people buy homes without contingencies and move on their timelines.

