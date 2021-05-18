Roback and Bialy CPAs, PLLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Gravity Software, a Cloud Based Accounting Solution

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roback and Bialy CPAs, PLLC, ("R&B"), announces a strategic partnership with Gravity Software® (Gravity), a cloud-based accounting software provider.

"We're proud to have Gravity as our strategic partner and align our implementation consulting expertise with their award-winning accounting solution," said Julie Roback, founding member at R&B.

Specializing in mid-market businesses during growth or technology transition, R&B offers big firm consulting value at small firm prices. Pictured above are founding members, Jennifer Bialy and Julie Roback. Visit robackbialy.com for more detail. Entering the business workforce over 25 years ago, the founding members of R&B, Julie Roback and Jennifer Bialy, were faced with many challenges as women leaders in a predominately male led industry. They were driven to push the boundaries and make an impact. In November 2020, they formed Roback and Bialy CPAs, a 100% woman owned firm and obtained WBENC certification. The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the of the business.

"This partnership creates a powerful combined solution for mid-market clients who need multi-entity financial capabilities, real time data, and enhanced processes in order to get ahead of typical growth challenges," said Jennifer Bialy, founding member at R&B.

"Most of our career early on was spent working for Big Four accounting firms and Fortune 500 companies, with deep pockets for strategic initiatives. It wasn't until later in our careers, as mid-market CFOs, that it became obvious a gap existed in the mid-market sector for consulting and technology solutions. R&B was formed to fill this services gap." said Roback.

Gravity is the perfect fit for companies that need more features than entry-level and/or legacy applications can provide, while being easier to use and less expensive to own than traditional enterprise applications.

"The collaboration of R&B's experienced and affordable implementation services and Gravity's robust cloud accounting software, offers mid-market companies a competitive opportunity to get in front of transition challenges." said Bialy.

About Roback and Bialy CPAs

Roback and Bialy CPAs, PLLC (R&B) is a 100% woman owned CPA firm, certified by the Woman's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Starting their careers in Big 4 public accounting firms, Julie and Jennifer's paths crossed while working at a Fortune 500 multinational business. In November 2020, they saw an opportunity to create a CPA firm that offered more than traditional tax and audit compliance services. This multifaceted duo has over a combined 50 years of experience expanding businesses in multiple industries. R&B specializes in finance and accounting consulting services with a focus to support mid-market businesses through their growth, transformation, or technology strategies. More Than CPAs. More Than Finance.

Follow us on LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is a cloud-based business management software company that provides financial solutions to companies that have outgrown their entry-level or legacy accounting software but don't want a costly, full-scale enterprise solution. Gravity's robust solution is built on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Microsoft Dynamics 365), an open platform that hosts over five million users worldwide. More than just accounting, Gravity provides the capabilities needed to maximize efficiency, reduce costs and increase profits. Gravity Software – Better. Smarter. Accounting.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and like us on Facebook!

CONTACTS:

Jennifer Bialy

248-224-0845

[email protected]

Julie Roback

586-894-3654

[email protected]

SOURCE Roback & Bialy CPAs, PLLC