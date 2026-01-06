ROBALINO Appoints Distinguished Legal Expert Josemaría Bustamante as Partner to Lead Banking & Finance Practice

QUITO, Ecuador, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROBALINO, a premier full-service legal consultancy in Ecuador, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Dr. Josemaría Bustamante as Partner. Dr. Bustamante will assume leadership of the firm's Banking & Finance practice, further consolidating ROBALINO's position as a leader in sophisticated financial and corporate legal services.

Josemaría Bustamante

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Dr. Bustamante is recognized as one of the most authoritative legal voices in Ecuador. He brings a formidable track record in advising a diverse portfolio of national and international entities on complex matters involving corporate law, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and project financing.

"The incorporation of Dr. Josemaría Bustamante as a partner is a milestone for our firm," stated Javier Robalino, Managing Partner of ROBALINO. "Josemaría is a superb practitioner, widely esteemed both regionally and internationally for his unwavering commitment to legal excellence. His leadership will be instrumental as he guides our Banking & Finance practice, offering our clients the benefit of three decades of sound legal judgment and strategic insight."

Dr. Bustamante's expertise extends across vital economic sectors, including insurance, energy, and agribusiness. His professional reach is global, with consistent recognition for his work in major international jurisdictions, including New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong. His practice encompasses cross-border transactions, public procurement, and high-stakes dispute resolution.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Dr. Bustamante is highly regarded for his dedication to social responsibility and intellectual property. He has spearheaded impactful pro bono initiatives, including securing Ecuador's first protection certificate and obtaining the inaugural patent for the renowned luthier Hugo Chiliquinga and the Zaldumbide-Rosales Foundation. His scholarly contributions to the International Encyclopedia of Laws (IEL) and the International Distribution Institute (IDI) regarding franchise regulations further underscore his influence within the global legal arena.

Dr. Bustamante has been a member of several prestigious global organizations, including the International Bar Association (IBA), the American Bar Association (ABA), the World Services Group, and the Global Leaders Forum.

"I am honored to join the distinguished team at ROBALINO," said Dr. Bustamante. "The firm's reputation for excellence and its forward-thinking approach to legal services provide a perfect platform to continue delivering high-impact solutions for our clients in the banking and financial sectors."

About ROBALINO

ROBALINO is a leading law firm in Ecuador, providing comprehensive, multi-disciplinary legal and consulting services. The firm is dedicated to excellence in practice areas such as Banking & Finance, M&A, Dispute Resolution, and Corporate Law, representing the interests of local and multinational corporations with a focus on innovation and integrity.

