Robb A. Warren, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb A. Warren, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist in the field of Dental Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as a Dentist with Warren Family Dental.

Dr. Warren and Warren Family Dental proudly serve Madison, Wisconsin, and the surrounding areas at 4226 Milwaukee St. The compassionate and highly trained oral health practitioners maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends in dentistry. "Our goal is to take care of patients like no one else," says Dr. Warren as Warren Family Dental provides a wide range of dental services from family dentistry to top of the line full mouth reconstruction cosmetic dentistry. His real passion is reconstructing a patient's smile after an accident or trauma. This passion and dedication of this family practice have led them to be recognized as the premier sports and trauma emergency dental facility in the area.

As a highly respected and award-winning dentist, Dr. Warren has led an outstanding career for the past 20 years serving his community. For his exceptional work, he was voted and awarded the "Top Dentist" by Madison Magazine in 2018 and 2019 by his peers. In his current capacity, Dr. Warren has devoted 16 years at Warren Family Dental specializing in all areas of dentistry. He has gained valuable experience in sports and trauma dentistry, treating the University of Wisconsin Badgers athletes and staff, serving as the team dentist for the University of Wisconsin for almost two decades. In all of his endeavors, he offers a strong will to learn and encourages his team to take continuing education courses. Dr. Warren strives to make dental care affordable and helped facilitate the opening of a non-profit clinic, Affordable Dental Care, a local non-profit dental clinic for those without insurance. He performs specialty dental care for the clinic and also serves as a board member.

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Warren earned his undergraduate degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and went on to earn his doctorate from the Marquette University School of Dentistry. His career began after graduation and has been in constant pursuit to further his professional development. Remaining abreast of the latest innovations and developments in the dental field, Dr. Warren has maintained memberships and affiliations with several prestigious professional organizations. He is also proud to have been a dedicated volunteer. He is currently serving on the Wisconsin Dental Association (WDA) Foundation board and on the committee for Dentists Concerned for Dentists of the WDA. He is also the chairman of the Donated Dental Services board of the WDA. He is a State Dental Director for Special Olympics of Wisconsin and runs a free Special Smiles Dental Day out of his clinic to serve the intellectually disabled.

Dr. Warren has served as a board member and president of the Dane County Dental Society and is an active member of the American Academy of Sports Dentistry, the International Association of Dental Traumatology, the American Dental Association, the Wisconsin Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the International Association of Student Clinicians American Dental Association among others.

Civically, Dr. Warren is an active member of his community and he is passionate about paying it forward and giving back.

He believes the most valuable things God gives you are your time on this earth and your unique talents so to him sharing those with others is important. He has devoted serving for and donated care to programs annually including Donated Dental Services, Give Kids A Smile, Mission of Mercy, and coordinating and leading the dental side of the Touched Twice Ministries dental events in Madison, WI (donated over $2MM in care). He is proud to also be a youth group leader with Blackhawk Church for almost a decade.

Dr. Robb Warren believes you should work hard and play hard. To make that happen whether it is on the tennis court or the soccer pitch, the ski slopes, or on the water, he likes to have fun being active. Most importantly he wants that time to be with the love of his life, his wife Erin, and their two children, as that is what truly makes it memorable and worth doing.

Dr. Warren dedicates this recognition to Dr. Larry Wildes who taught him the business side of dentistry and his mentor in life both personally and professionally, his father, retired dentist, Dr. George Warren.

For further information, please visit https://warrenfamilydental.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

