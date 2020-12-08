Robb Report Names Holy Grail Steak Co. Exclusive "Rare & Fine" Steak Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb Report and Holy Grail Steak Co. today announce a partnership that expands Robb Report's Rare & Fine program — launched earlier this year to provide bespoke and limited-edition luxuries curated for collectors and connoisseurs — to include exclusive collections of Holy Grail's world-class proteins.

The inaugural Robb Report + Holy Grail Steak Co. Rare & Fine box showcases a flight of both Japanese A5 Waygu and American Wagyu. Pictured here is an A5 MiyazakiGyu NY strip, winner of the 2007 and 2012 Wagyu Olympics and one of the six steaks included in this limited-edition package.

The inaugural Robb Report + Holy Grail Steak Co. Rare & Fine box will showcase a flight of both Japanese A5 Waygu and American Wagyu, inviting consumers to experience and appreciate the nuanced culinary differences between the best that both countries have to offer. Three cuts of Japanese Wagyu (the pinnacle of the steak world, making up less than 1% of total Japanese production) include a prized Kobe Beef NY strip, a MiyazakiGyu NY strip (winner of the 2007 and 2012 Wagyu Olympics), and a Hokkaido strip from Japan's northernmost prefecture. Holy Grail's Tajima American Wagyu, the best of the American-raised Wagyu world with about a 9+ BMS on the Japanese marbling scale, will round out the box with three additional cuts: NY strip, ribeye, and Zabuton.

"Together with the editors of Robb Report, we have hand-selected the best of the best for true steak aficionados," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "When carefully sourced and savored, artisanal steak is akin to the best wine and is an exceptionally nuanced experience for the palate. Lineage, terroir, and nurture combine to create a truly unparalleled excellence."

"The Holy Grail Steak Co. experience is unprecedented outside high-end restaurants and steakhouses," says Paul Croughton, Editor in Chief of Robb Report. "We're thrilled to be able to offer the best in American and Japanese Waygu in this exclusive package for our readers as part of Robb Report's Rare & Fine program. And funnily enough, these beautiful steaks would be the perfect thing to serve with some of the wine from our first selection! We're excited to launch our collaboration with Holy Grail Steak Co. and look forward to continuing to curate flights that showcase the finest array of steaks in the world."

For more information about Robb Report's Rare & Fine program or to reserve your Rare & Fine Wagyu box, please visit robbreport.com/rare-and-fine.

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premiere online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks, delivering a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef and pork right to your doorstep. Working exclusively with best-in-class producer partners, the company's mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage and fine design. It is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products and experiences that will matter most to them. For more information, visit RobbReport.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Caldwell

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x214

[email protected]

SOURCE Holy Grail Steak Co.

Related Links

https://holygrailsteak.com

