Robb Report Names Paul Croughton Editor In Chief

Croughton is an award-winning editor and journalist with over 20 years' experience across national magazines and newspapers, in both traditional and digital media. As a former partner and editor at London-based bespoke creative and digital agency Brave New World, Croughton was responsible for bringing the editorial vision of Robb Report to life as the founding editor of Robb Report UK in 2016. The inaugural edition of Robb Report UK has since paved the way for the brand's footprint in Europe.

Said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Robb Report parent company Penske Media Corporation, "Authoritative content of the highest quality has always been the cornerstone of Robb Report—one of the many reasons that Penske Media Corporation acquired this illustrious brand in early 2017. As we continue that quest for unrivaled excellence, it is with great pleasure that we announce Paul as the newly appointed editor in chief of Robb Report. We're energized and excited by Paul's fresh perspective as well as his unwavering commitment to best-in-class storytelling and content creation. And it's quite the opportune time for Paul to take the editorial reins, as Robb Report celebrates 30 years of its signature Best of the Best franchise this month. Paul's superior understanding of the media landscape's continuous evolution, coupled with his personal assurance to not only maintain but grow Robb Report's ownership of the luxury media space, will propel this iconic brand into our next 30 years."

Croughton spent the first decade of his career working on consumer magazines, including seven years at Arena, the UK's original and most iconic men's style journal. He then moved to the Sunday Times newspaper, where he specialized in luxury travel, before taking up a senior position on the Sunday Times Magazine and then as the paper's special projects editor, producing a portfolio of digital magazines and print products. He has written for a roster of industry-leading outlets from the Times, the Observer, and the Telegraph, to WSJ Magazine and Mr Porter. He is also an experienced TV presenter and event host, and a moderator and interviewer for Apple's Meet the Makers podcast series, where's he's been filmed in conversation with Sir David Attenborough, photographer Rankin, Man Booker Prize winner Richard Flanagan, Freakonomics writers Stephen J. Dubner and Steven D. Levitt, and numerous actors, sportsmen and entrepreneurs.

"I'm thrilled to have been appointed editor in chief of such an iconic magazine as Robb Report, a title with an unrivalled, global reputation for reporting on all aspects of the world of luxury with authority and discernment," said Croughton. "I can't think of another brand that explores such a variety of subjects in such depth, across all channels. And, of course, offers its readers the range of opportunites to experience it all first hand through a series of world-class events. I thoroughly enjoyed editing the UK edition and now can't wait to work with the U.S. teams to take the Robb Report brand to new heights."

Robb Report welcomes Croughton as the brand celebrates three decades of its acclaimed editorial franchise Best of the Best, which annually unveils the ultimate guide to the very best in men's fashion, automobiles, yachts, restaurants, watches, wine, and more. Since its inception, Robb Report has extended its brand footprint to 18 international editions; launched the digital must-read for the luxury industry, RobbReport.com; developed a series of acclaimed brand extensions, including the recently unveiled Muse by Robb Report along with the acclaimed Host's Guide and Watch Collector franchises; and, for a very select group, introduced the invitation-only membership body of RR1, which provides extraordinary access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences and thought-provoking interactions with luxury leaders.

About Penske Media

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 220 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influences are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit pmc.com.

About Robb Report

Robb Report is luxury without compromise, attracting a discerning audience with a shared appreciation of and desire for quality, artisanship, heritage, fine design, and exclusivity. With its finger on the pulse of the latest superlative products and experiences that sophisticated consumers seek, Robb Report is synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best. Widely regarded as the single most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 1 international editions across the globe, Robb Report features directional content from the world's foremost luxury experts, covering every luxury category and passion. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

