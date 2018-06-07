Robb Report Names Scott Gillen's The New Castle Mansion as the Best Coastal Home for their 30th Annual Best of the Best Awards

MALIBU, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unvarnished is proud to announce that The New Castle designed by Scott Gillen has been recognized as Robb Report's Best of the Best: Coastal Home . All 2018 Best of the Best award winners and honorees were unveiled in the June issue of Robb Report magazine, on newsstands June 5.

Scott Gillen’s The New Castle Mansion

Robb Report is the leading voice in global luxury for over four decades and spotlights more than 100 brands across the luxury sector. Unveiled in the magazine's June issue, the highly anticipated list

is the five Best of the Best Real Estate and Developments of 2018 which features The New Castle.

The New Castle, is an unprecedented, 12,500-square-foot residence in the heart of Malibu by designer and builder Scott Gillen. Represented by The Agency's founding partner Paul Lester, the custom estate is the last home of its magnitude to ever be built in the city and showcases unrivaled craftsmanship, a 70 foot infinity edge pool, and 360-degree promontory views.

Choosing among the most exceptional products, services, designs, and destinations to be found anywhere in the world is certainly no mean task for Robb Report's editorial team. In addition to surpassing Robb Report's highest standards of quality, this year's Best of the Best honorees were selected through a nearly yearlong process, with potential winning brands, products, and experiences considered for their brand story, track record, overall timeliness, and ability to speak to Robb Report's discerning audience in a language uniquely their own.

For the full list of winners, as well as expanded content on each winner and category, go to robbreport.com/best-of-the-best.

About Scott Gillen

A resident of Malibu for over 30 years, Scott Gillen left a career in commercial directing to build homes in the Malibu and Venice areas. Over the next fourteen years Scott would build 14 homes and break sales records including the most expensive land sale in Malibu history. In 2018, he broke ground on The Case, a series of five mid-century modern homes designed by Scott and Unvarnished that will be built simultaneously on the last promontory in central Malibu overlooking the ocean. Scott oversees every aspect, every angle and every shot with all his projects having an absolute dedication to a hands-on, hand built process with an intense focus on awe-inspiring results. www.scottgillen.com

