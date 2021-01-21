Robb Report's Horsepower Gala Honors Kevin Babington, Mayisha Akbar, Nacho Figueras, Peder Fredricson, Margie Goldstein Engle, Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta in a Virtual Award Show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb Report, the leading voice in global luxury, is hosting its second annual Horsepower Gala. Frank and Monica McCourt will co-host the virtual celebration on Thursday, February 18, along with Robb Report's editor in chief, Paul Croughton. The virtual attendees will participate in a live auction and award show featuring a special musical performance by Grammy Award–winning recording artist Gloria Gaynor. Auction proceeds will benefit the EQUUS Foundation, America's foremost equine-welfare organization. The Horsepower Gala raises funds for, and increases awareness of, the issues of horse abuse, neglect and slaughter. Event honorees are highlighted below.

"Robb Report established the Horsepower Gala in 2019 to benefit the EQUUS Foundation, and we are delighted to continue that partnership in 2021. Despite the challenges of the last year, I'm looking forward to our new virtual format to highlight exceptional and inspiring figures within the equestrian community," said Robb Report's editor in chief, Paul Croughton.

Kevin Babington will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to safeguarding the dignity of America's horses. His achievements in international and national show jumping are exemplary. He is also the founder of Babington Mills, a company he created to protect and enhance the well-being of horses.

Mayisha Akbar's work with the Compton Jr. Posse over many years has touched the lives of countless young people by introducing them to the value of community and the healing effect horses can have. She is an inspiration to so many people, and her dedication to her equine partners sets the gold standard.

Nacho Figueras's contributions to polo, both in and out of the saddle, are undeniable. Besides his outstanding sporting achievements, he has tirelessly promoted polo on a global scale. By using his influence to raise money and awareness for countless charities, he has become an international symbol representing the best of the sport.

Peder Fredricson's contributions to the equestrian world are equally noteworthy. His international competitive achievements and his passion for horses distinguish him in the sport. In addition to his career as a rider, Peder is a professional graphic designer, having done work for the FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale) and the Swedish International Horse Show.

Margie Goldstein Engle is a dedicated equestrian and a constant inspiration. A competitor in the Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics, she has also won numerous grand prix events, been a member of Nations Cup–winning teams and participated in 17 World Cup finals.

Danny Robertson and Ron Danta are an influential pair who are committed to riding, both as participants and trainers. In addition to horses, Danny and Ron generously devote time to canine rescue, and they have saved more than 12,000 dogs through their namesake organization, Danny & Ron's Rescue.

The evening will also feature such notable award presenters as Georgina Bloomberg, Gloria Gaynor, Frank McCourt and Jessica Springsteen.

For information about the 2021 event, or to attend, visit RR1.COM/HORSEPOWER-GALA.

About Robb Report: Robb Report represents luxury without compromise, attracting a discerning audience with a shared appreciation of, and desire for, quality, artisanship, heritage, fine design and exclusivity. With its finger on the pulse of the latest superlative products and experiences that sophisticated consumers seek, Robb Report, with its 17 international editions, is synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury and the best of the best. RR1 is the private-membership club that brings Robb Report to life through extraordinary curated experiences. Members enjoy unparalleled access to benefits and events, and they become part of a powerful community of like-minded tastemakers. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com and RR1.com.

About the EQUUS Foundation: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, also known as Horse Charities of America, is the only national animal-welfare charity in the United States that is 100 percent dedicated to protecting America's horses and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation Inc. at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880. Tele: (203) 259-1550. Email: [email protected]. Website: www.equusfoundation.org .

