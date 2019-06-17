Robbie Krieger, David Crosby To Appear At Event for Fred Tackett, Paul Barrere of Little Feat

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (WPI) - On Thursday, June 20th, at the Second Annual WEEDCon West education and networking conference, guitarist Fred Tackett and Paul Barrere of Little Feat will be honored for their charity work for nonprofit, Safety Harbor Kids.

Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger will perform at the charity fundraiser and comedienne Amy Ashton will MC the event at a private location in Beverly Hills. Music will include DJ Music Man Miles, Kirsten Collins, and others. Event sponsors include Cresco Labs, Sol Distro, The Herer Group, Dab Nation, Talking Trees Farms, Ignite, Flow Kana, Bhang, Kushy Punch and Big Tree Industries.

The education and networking expo will include speakers featuring Jeffrey Raber founder of the Werk Shop, Attorney Ariel Clark, Jason Beck VP of Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce, Seedmaster Swerve and Fiddlers Greens cofounder, Cameron Hattan. Marketing and Media sponsors include Edibles List and Sensi Magazines, APOP Media, CCTV, MG Magazine, Forbes Inc. and creative director Victoria Posh.

Fred Tackett, being honored for countless volunteer hours providing music and music lessons for kids for more than 15 years, is one of the most prolific guitarists in rock and roll. Performing on countless albums for artists including Bob Dylan, Boz Skaags, Cher, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Segar, Rod Stewart and Jackson Browne just to name a few. Fred is also a devoted husband and father married to his wife Patricia for more than 50 years. With a successful and demanding career as a rock musician and the everyday demands of family life, Fred Tackett has never said no to devoting time, money and energy to helping children in need.

Paul Barrere, being honored for devoting time, resources and nonstop energy to help provide education programs in college, career, music and art to disadvantaged children, plays guitar and sings lead for Little Feat. In addition to Little Feat, Paul has recorded and performed with musicians including Chicken Legs, the Blues Busters, Valerie Carter, Chico Hamilton, Robert Palmer and Carly Simon. Paul, married to wife Pam, is being honored by Safety Harbor Kids for absolute devotion to the charity cause and always finding time to help the kids.

WEEDCon West is a two day B2B event with education speakers, music, food and themed exhibits promoting education about the medical benefits of cannabis products. The event, a fundraiser for nonprofit Safety Harbor Kids, will include the WEEDCon Cup awards with legendary rock star David Crosby as celebrity judge and presenter. Visit www.safetyharborkids.org to inquire about getting on the guest list. www.weedconwest.com

Contact: John Williams, (310) 699-1416, pressroom@weedcon2019.com

SOURCE WeedCon Productions

Related Links

https://www.weedconwest.com

