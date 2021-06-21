Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Saxena White P.A. Announce a Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the Patterson Companies, Inc. Securities Litigation

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Saxena White P.A. regarding the Patterson Companies, Inc. Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MINNESOTA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY RETIREMENT SYSTEM,

Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly

Situated, Plaintiffs, vs. PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC., et al.,

Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Case No. 0:18-cv-00871-MJD-HB SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF

CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC., COMMON STOCK BETWEEN JUNE 26, 2013 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2018, INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, that the lawsuit that is now pending in that Court under the caption Plymouth County Retirement System v. Patterson Companies, Inc., et al., Case No. 18-cv-00871-MJD-HB (D. Minn.) (the "Action") against Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson") and Scott Anderson, a former Patterson officer, has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice").

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed to known Class Members. If you have not yet received the Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Patterson Securities Litigation

c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC

P.O. Box 43391

Providence, RI 02940-3391

1-888-729-5720

www.PattersonSecuritiesClassAction.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

Lester R. Hooker, Esq. SAXENA WHITE P.A. 7777 Glades Road, Suite 300 Boca Raton, FL 33434 (561) 394-3399 Lucas F. Olts, Esq. ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 San Diego, CA 92101 1-800-449-4900

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. At this time there has been no monetary recovery, and there is no guarantee that one will be obtained in the future.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than August 18, 2021 in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Please note, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court's discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement in the Action.

Further information may be obtained by directing your inquiry in writing to the Notice Administrator or by visiting www.PattersonSecuritiesClassAction.com.

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court with Questions

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court

For the District of Minnesota

