Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the Trinity Securities Litigation

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the Trinity Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

DALLAS DIVISION

RICHARD J. ISOLDE, Individually and on Behalf of § Civil Action No. 3:15-cv-02093-K All Others Similarly Situated, § (CONSOLIDATED)

§

Plaintiff, § CLASS ACTION

§

vs. § Judge Ed Kinkeade TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC., et al., §

Defendants. §



SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. ("TRINITY" OR THE "COMPANY") COMMON STOCK ("SECURITIES") BETWEEN FEBRUARY 16, 2012 AND APRIL 24, 2015, INCLUSIVE ("CLASS PERIOD"), AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, a hearing will be held on March 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Ed Kinkeade, United States District Judge, at the Earle Cabell Federal Building, 1100 Commerce Street, Room 1625, Dallas, Texas 75242, for the purpose of determining (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Action for the sum of Seven Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($7,500,000.00) in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate, which would result in this Action being dismissed with prejudice against the Released Parties as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated September 23, 2019; (2) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Class; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (4) the reasonableness of the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses in connection with this Action, together with interest thereon, and the application of Plaintiffs for an award of their costs and expenses in representing the Class.

If you purchased or acquired Trinity Securities during the Class Period, your rights may be affected by this Action and the Settlement thereof. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to Trinity Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 43300, Providence, RI 02940-3300, or by downloading this information at www.TrinitySecuritiesSettlement.com. If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release form by mail (postmarked no later than March 25, 2020), or online at www.TrinitySecuritiesSettlement.com (no later than March 25, 2020), establishing that you are entitled to a recovery. You will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action unless you request to be excluded, in writing, such that it is postmarked no later than March 10, 2020, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above.

Any objection to any aspect of the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's fee and expense application must be filed with the Clerk of the Court no later than March 10, 2020, and received by the following no later than March 10, 2020:

Counsel for Plaintiffs







Counsel for Defendants ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN







GIBSON, DUNN & CRUTCHER LLP & DOWD LLP







MERYL L. YOUNG NATHAN R. LINDELL







3161 Michelson Drive 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900







Irvine, CA 92612 San Diego, CA 92101











PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: November 12, 2019







BY ORDER OF THE COURT









UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT









NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

