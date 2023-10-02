Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Class Action on Behalf of Under Armour Shareholders

News provided by

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

02 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the In re Under Armour Securities Litigation:

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE DISTRICT OF MARYLAND

In re UNDER ARMOUR SECURITIES
LITIGATION

 

)

)

)

Civil No. RDB-17-388


This Document Relates To:

 

 ALL ACTIONS.

)

)

)

)

)

CLASS ACTION

 

PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT OF
CLASS PENDENCY

Notice of Pendency of Class Action Announced by Lead Class Counsel Mark Solomon, Robert R. Henssler Jr., Stephen R. Astley, and Elizabeth A. Shonson of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP in In re Under Armour Securities Litigation, No. RDB-17-388.

Mark Solomon, Robert R. Henssler Jr., Stephen R. Astley, and Elizabeth A. Shonson of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, announce class certification has been granted allowing a class of shareholders to proceed in a lawsuit named In re Under Armour Securities Litigation, No. RDB-17-388.

The litigation asserts claims for alleged violations of the federal securities laws against Under Armour, Inc. ("Under Armour" or the "Company") and Kevin A. Plank (collectively, "Defendants").  On September 29, 2022, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland entered an Order, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, certifying the case to proceed as a class action on behalf of a Class defined as follows:

ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED CLASS A AND CLASS C COMMON STOCK OF UNDER ARMOUR, INC. ("UNDER ARMOUR") BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 16, 2015 AND NOVEMBER 1, 2019, INCLUSIVE ("CLASS PERIOD").  EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS ARE DEFENDANTS, PRESENT OR FORMER EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS OF UNDER ARMOUR AND THEIR IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS (AS DEFINED IN 17 C.F.R. §229.404, INSTRUCTIONS (1)(A)(III) AND (1)(B)(II)).

Lead Plaintiffs Aberdeen City Council as Administrating Authority for the North East Scotland Pension Fund, Monroe County Employees' Retirement System, and KBC Asset Management NV have been appointed Class Representatives.  This action has not been settled and continues to be litigated.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED.  On September 28, 2023, a Postcard Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Postcard Notice") was mailed to persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Under Armour common stock during the Class Period, as reflected on the books and records of the Company and its transfer agent.  The Postcard Notice contains important information regarding the rights of Class Members, including the right to seek exclusion from the Class and the legal implications and deadline for doing so.  If you believe you are a member of the Class as defined above, and you have not received a copy of the Postcard Notice by mail, you are urged to request a copy free of charge by mailing your request to:

Under Armour Securities Litigation
c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC
P.O. Box 301135
Los Angeles, CA  90030-1135

You may also download a copy of the Printed Notice at:

www.UnderArmourSecuritiesLitigation.com.

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOT EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS, YOU WILL BE BOUND BY ALL ORDERS AND ANY JUDGMENT IN THE ACTION.  TO EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION POSTMARKED ON OR BEFORE NOVEMBER 27, 2023.

CLASS MEMBERS SHOULD NOT CONTACT DEFENDANTS, THE COURT, OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING EXPLANATION OF THIS NOTICE.

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Also from this source

PACW INVESTOR ALERT: PacWest Bancorp Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

TNDM INVESTOR ALERT: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.