Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, and Dugan Law Firm, APLC Announce a $78 Million Class Action Settlement for Third Party Payors That Paid or Reimbursed Costs for Prescription Opioids or Treatment Related to Opioid Misuse, Addiction, and/or Overdose

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

LEGAL NOTICE

Third-Party Payors: If you paid or reimbursed costs for prescription opioids, or paid or incurred costs for treatment related to opioid misuse, addiction, and/or overdose,

You Could Get Money from a Settlement.

Your rights may be affected by the proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit with McKinsey & Company, Inc. ("McKinsey"). The lawsuit claims McKinsey played a central role in the opioid crisis by advising multiple opioid manufacturers and other industry participants on how to sell as many prescription opioids as possible. McKinsey denies any wrongdoing.

Am I included? You may be included if you are an entity that paid and/or reimbursed for (a) opioid prescription drugs manufactured, marketed, sold, or distributed by the Opioid Marketing Enterprise Members (Purdue, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen, Cephalon, Endo, and Mallinckrodt), for purposes other than resale, and/or (b) paid or incurred costs for treatment related to the misuse, addiction, and/or overdose of opioid drugs, on behalf of individual beneficiaries, insureds, and/or members, during the period June 1, 2009 to October 31, 2023. For clarity, included are: (a) private contractors of Federal Health Employee Benefits plans, (b) plans for self-insured local governmental entities that have not settled claims in MDL 2804, (c) managed Medicaid plans, (d) plans operating under Medicare Part C and/or D, and (e) Taft Hartley plans. A more detailed notice, including the full class definition and who is not included, is available at www.McKinseyTPPSettlement.com.

What does the Settlement provide? A $78 million Settlement Fund will pay money to eligible Class Members, notice and administration costs up to $1 million, and attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses.

How can I get a payment? Submit a claim form online or by mail postmarked by September 18, 2024. If your claim is valid, you will get money from the Settlement. The amount of your payment will be calculated based on the Proposed Plan of Allocation available at www.McKinseyTPPSettlement.com. Detailed instructions about how to submit a claim are also available at www.McKinseyTPPSettlement.com.

What are my rights? Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue McKinsey yourself, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by June 1, 2024. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by June 1, 2024. The Court will hold a hearing on July 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees not to exceed 20% of the Settlement Fund, plus litigation expenses and service awards to Class Representatives. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. The Court may change these deadlines or the hearing date (and time). Check the website below for updates.

For more information: 1-877-933-3322 or visit www.McKinseyTPPSettlement.com

Source:

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, and Dugan Law Firm, APLC