Robbins LLP Announce a Summary Notice of Class Action in the Apollonia, LLC Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF MINNESOTA

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and entities holding Apollonia, LLC ("Apollonia") units as of the April 16, 2019 acquisition of Apollonia by St. Renatus, LLC (St. Renatus) (the "Merger").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota (the "Court"), that a proposed settlement has been reached in the class action lawsuit arising out of the Merger, captioned Walsh, et al. v. Buchholz, et al., Case No. 0:19-cv-01856-JWB-DTS (the "Action").

Class Representatives, on behalf of the Class, have agreed to a proposed settlement with the defendants that will resolve the Action in exchange for:

a $11,600,000 cash settlement fund ("Settlement Fund") that will be distributed to eligible Class Members after attorneys' fees, expenses, and other Court-approved costs

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. The Class is comprised of: All persons and entities holding Apollonia, LLC ("Apollonia") units as of the April 16, 2019 acquisition of Apollonia by St. Renatus, LLC (St. Renatus) (the "Merger"). Excluded from the Class by order of the Court are: (a) Defendants; (b) members of the immediate family of each individually named Defendant; (c) any person who was an officer or director of St. Renatus or Apollonia at the time of the Merger of those two entities; (d) any firm, trust, corporation, officer, or other entity in which any defendant has or had a controlling interest; (e) any person who participated in the wrongdoing alleged in the Amended Complaint; and (f) the legal representatives, agents, affiliates, heirs, beneficiaries, successors in interest, or assigns of any such person or entity. Also excluded from the Class is any Class Member who requested exclusion (i.e., chose to "opt-out") from the Class on or before the December 22, 2022 exclusion date ordered by the Court.

If you are a Class Member, you MUST submit a Proof of Claim form on or before April 22, 2025 to receive a monetary payment from the Settlement Fund. If you do nothing, you will not receive a cash payment from the Settlement Fund. More information about the settlement and the process for submitting a Claim is contained in the Notice and Proof of Claim form which are currently being mailed to known members of the Class, and is available at www.ApolloniaClassAction.com , or by contacting the Claims Administrator:

Apollonia Class Action

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173099

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(866) 828-2555

If you did not receive the Notice by mail, and you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Claims Administrator so that if any future notices are sent in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Proof of Claim form, may be made to Lead Class Counsel:

Stephen J. Oddo

ROBBINS LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92122

619-525-3990 (office)

[email protected]

On November 25, 2024, after reviewing the proposed settlement, the Court preliminarily approved it and ordered notice be given to class members. On February 25, 2025, the Court will hold a Settlement Hearing to decide the fairness, reasonableness, and adequacy of the settlement, consider any written objections of class members, hear from any objecting class members who timely request to speak at the hearing, and evaluate the request for attorneys' fees, expenses, and other costs, including service awards.

You may ask the Court to deny approval of the settlement by filing an objection. You cannot ask the Court to order a larger settlement; the Court can only approve or deny the settlement. If the Court denies approval, no payments will be sent out to you or any other class member. You may also ask to speak at the Settlement Hearing about the fairness of the settlement. Objections or requests to speak must be received by the Court and counsel on or before February 4, 2025.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or Lead Class Counsel.

Please Do Not Call the Court with Questions.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

For the District of Minnesota

