Robbins LLP Reminds BellRing Brands, Inc. Investors of the BRBR Class Action Lawsuit and Urges Investors to Reach out for Information

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025. BellRing develops, markets, and sells "convenient nutrition" products such as ready-to-drink ("RTD") protein shakes, powders, bars, and other protein enriched food products, primarily under the brand name Premier Protein.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Misled Investors Regarding its Sales During the Class Period

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that its strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demands or brand momentum. Rather, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing's supply. Once customers gained confidence that product shortages were a thing of the past, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through existing products and cutting back on new orders. Following the destocking, the Company admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.

On August 4, 2025, BellRing reported its fiscal Q3 25 financial results, revealing a disappointing 2025 sales outlook, stating "BellRing management has narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales to [a] range between $2.28-$2.32 billion[.]" On this news, he price of BellRing stock declined $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

What can you do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against BellRing Brands, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by March 23, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against BellRings Brands, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP