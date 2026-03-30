Robbins LLP Urges IT Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Gartner, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) common stock between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Gartner is a global company that provides technology and business insights to its clientele through guidance, tools, conferences, and direct consulting.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? February 4, 2025 – February 2, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Gartner, Inc. (IT) Misled Investors Regarding its Growth and Projected Revenue

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Gartner's expected contract value ("CV") growth and projected revenue of its segments for the full fiscal year 2025. However, defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Gartner's growth rates; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its CV growth rate; Gartner's repeated claims of being able to achieve 12-16% CV growth rates in a "normal" macroeconomic environment proved to be unrealistic. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Gartner's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Plaintiff alleges that the full truth finally emerged on February 3, 2026, when Gartner announced a significant decline in its CV growth rate, which had faltered another 2% both including and

excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment's performance against the Company's internal projections. On this news, the price of Gartner's common stock declined dramatically from a closing market price of $202.40 per share on February 2, 2026 to $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of nearly 20.87% in the span of one day.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Gartner, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 18, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP