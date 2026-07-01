Robbins LLP Urges NNOX Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Nano-X develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Misled Investors Regarding Its Manufacturing Operations and Financial Condition

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that:

defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano- X's operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; in reality, Nano-X's production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company's products; as a result, Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 20, 2026, Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter ("Q4") 2025 financial results and business updates, reporting, inter alia, a Q4 net loss of $33.4 million, mainly due to a $17.5 million charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. In explaining the restructuring charge, the press release acknowledged that Nano-X needed to "shift[] to a more efficient outsourced production model that is better aligned with current and anticipated demand." The press release also announced that Nano-X's then-Chief Financial Officer would step down effective July 31, 2026. On this news, the price of Nano-X's stock price fell $0.695 per share, or 24.39%, to close at $2.155 per share on April 20, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 11, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP