Robbins-Madanes Training Announces 2024 Create Positive Change Awards

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins-Madanes Training , the official training partner of Tony Robbins and Cloé Madanes , is proud to announce the continuation of their Create Positive Change Awards. Each year, RMT awards contribution-driven individuals looking to create a greater Create Positive Change in the world through a full scholarship to their training program. This scholarship provides these individuals with training to become a certified life coach to empower them to change the world through their actions. The next opportunity for interested individuals to submit for a Create Positive Change Award is October 2024.

RMT accepts applications from individuals and begins the challenging process of selecting winners. Among this year's winners, over 100 partial scholarships have been awarded in addition to eight full sponsorships.

"We are honored and grateful to provide Create Positive Change Awards to those who have already excelled in making a contribution to other people's lives and to the common good," said Cloé Madanes, RMT Co-Founder. "To the winners, we know that all of you have done so and would like to give even more, and we acknowledge and appreciate you. The Create Positive Change Awards are a recognition and admiration for the selfless effort that you have made in carrying the RMT torch forward."

Arwa Jundi, provides vital mental health support to refugees who have endured war, torture, and trauma. Using RMT tools, she helps individuals from countries like Congo, Sudan, and Syria navigate resettlement and challenges such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Her work also includes developing tailored support programs for survivors of domestic violence within the refugee community. Access to the Coaching Mastery Bundle further enhances her ability to support these vulnerable populations.

Speaking to her work, Arwa explained, "RMT skills have helped me better communicate and guide survivors through their trauma to rebuild their lives."

"The Create Positive Change Awards allow us to celebrate and honor individuals from all over the world who are ready to make a profound change and are in need of extra support to do so. We love witnessing the passionate community that submits applications for this award, and we're incredibly blessed to nurture their strengths and provide them with tools they need to turn their vision into reality," said Jonathan Keim, RMT's Chief Marketing Officer.

About Robbins-Madanes Training: As the official training partnership for Tony Robbins and Cloé Madanes , Robbins-Madanes Training is dedicated to providing unparalleled educational experiences. Since 2009, RMT has proudly trained over 14,000 students, establishing itself as a leading life coach training program globally. The approach emphasizes the power of community in achieving individual success. RMT students benefit from a network of Master Teachers, peers, and expert advisors, offering support, inspiration, and collaboration throughout their journey. The commitment is to facilitate measurable personal growth from the outset, enhancing skills in influence, leadership, and driving positive change in others.

